comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards

Gaming

The latest crossover will be hosted in BGMI's EvoGround mode, and remain active till November 11, players will stand a chance to win special Dune-themed rewards.

BGMI Dune crossover

BGMI x Dune Crossover: Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting a crossover with Denis Villeneuve’s directed movie Dune. With the new collab, players in the BR title will witness special Dune-themed in-game items. Gamers will be to earn the rewards from the new crossover till the second week of November. Also Read - BGMI Diwali offers: How to get Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, other rewards for free

Krafton announcing the BGMI X Dune crossover said that they will provide players special rewards. It will be hosted in BGMI’s EvoGround mode. Here are all the details on the latest sci-fi movie Dune and BGMI collab rewards- Also Read - PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

BGMI and Dune crossover rewards: Dune pan, parachute, and more

To grab hold of the new rewards, players will have to complete in-game missions. As mentioned earlier, they will witness the collaboration in the game’s EvoGround mode. Upon playing five times one can get 50 Royale Pass (RP) points. By playing EvoGround mode 10 and 20 times, gamers will get a chance to win Dune themed pan, and parachute. The crossover will continue in the game till November 11. Also Read - How to get cheap UC in BGMI in October 2021: Follow these steps

Unlike the previous Godzilla vs. Kong collaboration that stays in the game till November 16, this isn’t a major crossover. The previous collab brought tons of Godzilla vs. Kong-themed items, and players had a chance to team up with Godzilla and Kong to fight Mechagodzilla in the Titans: Last Stand mode. But while Dune has become Warner Brothers’ ‘biggest box office opening this year,’ Krafton seems to have preferred tapping into the mainstream popularity to increase its fan base.

That said, the developers have recently announced Diwali-themed rewards to celebrate the occasion. As part of Diwali celebrations, Krafton has brought bonus UC (in-game credit), that players can obtain on purchase of UC bundles. In addition, players would also stand a chance to get the Nether Aristo set, Pumpkin Cavalier set, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, Bonds of Blood set, and Mecha Bruiser set through lucky spins for a limited period. Among other benefits, there are certain discounts made available on the lucky spins during this period. There are Lucky Coins tagged on lucky spins which players can use to exchange them for the in-game cosmetics from the in-game shop.

On a related note, the developers are gearing up to launch PUBG Mobile’s upgrade version PUBG New State in India and more than 200 countries globally on November 11, the same day when the latest crossover comes to an end. You can read all about the futuristic version of the BR game here.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 29, 2021 10:19 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
News
Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

News

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

Laptops

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here

Gaming

Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

Facebook is now called Meta, announces CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe

If WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, how celebs are getting in the soup?

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards
BGMI Diwali offers: How to get Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, other rewards for free

Gaming

BGMI Diwali offers: How to get Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, other rewards for free
PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

Gaming

PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more
How to get cheap UC in BGMI in October 2021: Follow these steps

Gaming

How to get cheap UC in BGMI in October 2021: Follow these steps
PUBG New State releasing globally including India post Diwali? Check launch date

Gaming

PUBG New State releasing globally including India post Diwali? Check launch date

हिंदी समाचार

Honor X30 Max और Honor X30i फोन बड़े डिस्प्ले के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

क्या WhatsApp, Instagram और Facebook ऐप का भी नाम बदल जाएगा, जानें डिटेल

Facebook ने बदला अपना नाम, अब Meta होगा नई पहचान

PUBG 14.2 अपडेट हुआ रोल आउट, गेम में आया Taego मैप और DBNO फीचर

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किए वायरलेस इयरबड्स और स्मार्टवॉच, दोनों हैं बजट डिवाइस

Latest Videos

iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021

News

iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021
Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?

News

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?
How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards
Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

News

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
Facebook is now called Meta, announces CEO Mark Zuckerberg

News

Facebook is now called Meta, announces CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

News

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?
Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

Laptops

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers