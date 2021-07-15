Battlegrounds Mobile India first e-sports tournament: How to register, schedule, prize pool, more

Krafton Inc ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) launch announced that it will host multiple esports events for BGMI in India after its launch. The company just concluded its first esports event, ‘The Launch Party’ where multiple professional players duked it out to get the lion’s share of the prize pool. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: How to register, prize pool distribution, and more

The company has now announced that it will be hosting its first major esports tournament for the game, called India Series Battlegrounds Mobile India 2021. Krafton has posted all of the details about the upcoming BGMI tournament on its dedicated website for Battlegrounds Mobile India esports, which can be accessed here.

India Series Battlegrounds Mobile India 2021: How to register

Krafton will soon start accepting registrations for its upcoming India Series Battlegrounds Mobile India 2021 tournament. Players will be able to register themselves on the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports website along with their squad as soon as the registration open. The company is yet to announce when it will kick off registration for the upcoming tournament.

Registered players will have to then play 15 matches with their registered team members between August 2 to August 8 to qualify for the tournament. The top 10 of 15 matches will be considered for evaluation and scored accordingly. The top 1,024 teams will qualify for the next round.

India Series Battlegrounds Mobile India 2021: Schedule

In-game qualifiers: August 2 – August 8

Online qualifiers: August 17 – September 12

Quarter finals: September 16 – September 26

Semi finals: September 30 – October 3

Grand finals: October 7 – October 10

India Series Battlegrounds Mobile India 2021: Prize pool

India Series Battlegrounds Mobile India 2021 has a total prize pool of Rs 1,00,00,000. The team to achieve the first position will win Rs 50,00,000, the second-place team will receive Rs 25,00,000, and the third position team will get a prize of Rs 10,00,000. Other than the top three, Krafton will award players of up to the top 16 teams, prizes for which are listed below.

Position Prize Money 4th Rs 3,00,000 5th Rs 2,00,000 6th Rs 1,50,000 7th Rs 1,00,000 8th Rs 90,000 9th Rs 80,000 10th Rs 70,000 11th Rs 60,000 12th Rs 50,000 13th Rs 40,000 14th Rs 30,000 15th Rs 20,000 16th Rs 10,000

The MVP of the tournament will get a prize of Rs 1,00,000. The lone ranger, rampage freak, most finishes by a squad and the redeemer will all get a prize of Rs 50,000, respectively.