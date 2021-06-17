Battlegrounds Mobile India launching tomorrow? Explained in 5 points

Battlegrounds Mobile India (previously PUBG Mobile India) open beta version has been released earlier today. To download the beta version of the upcoming PUBG Mobile India game you will need to head over to the Google Play store on your Android phone. So now that Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version is available for download, we can expect the public release to happen very soon. But when? What will the PUBG Mobile India version dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India launch for everyone? Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first impressions: Tulsi leaves for added sanskaar

If we go by rumours and leaks, the Battlegrounds Mobile India game should release officially on June 18, which is tomorrow. Krafton hasn’t officially revealed anything about the launch date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India yet. Let’s take a look at what we know so far about the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. Read on… Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India beta now available for download: Here's the first look

Battlegrounds Mobile India launch details

-With the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version, Krafton wants select players to get access to the upcoming PUBG Mobile India game and inform the company about bugs and other issues faced. The idea is to release a bug-free Battlegrounds Mobile India game at launch. Also Read - Unable to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta? Don't worry, more slots are coming

-Having said that, June 18 launch date looks unlikely. This is clearly because with the release of the beta version earlier today, Krafton currently wants players to test the game before release. The idea is to offer players a seamless and bug-free gaming experience at the release.

-Beta testing for most games or apps goes on for weeks. We expect the same in case of Battlegrounds Mobile India. This suggests that the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India is atleast a few weeks away. Krafton is yet to announce the launch date so take all rumours with a pinch of salt at the moment.

-Before the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton will need to ensure that the game is in line with all the concerns raised by the Indian government at the time of banning PUBG Mobile. The game developer will need to ensure things like – privacy and security of user data, data storing policy and more. So, we believe there’s some more time to go for the official release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

-For the unaware, Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version is available for download but only for select users. So, if you are unable to download the beta version don’t worry as Krafton has promised to release more slots in the days to come. This is a slot-based system, hence you may or may not be able to download the game right now. You will be able download the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version depending on the slots available. So wait for your turn to come.