Krafton Inc has announced that it will soon launch a new game called Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company states that the game "will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues." The company is yet to announce a launch date for the same.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a rebadged version of PUBG Mobile India, which the company was teasing to launch in the country after the ban on PUBG Mobile. However, the Indian version of the game now seems to be dropped, with the company shutting down the pubgmobile.in domain and renaming the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel while at the same time removing all older videos.

Plans for the launch

The company claims that the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game will have a pre-registration period ahead of the official launch. The game will be exclusive to India, where it will also build an esports ecosystem and it will keep introducing new in-game content and events regularly. Soon after the launch, the company will be kicking off an India specific event, details of which will be announced at a later point.

PUBG Mobile India rebadged as Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton Inc in a press released stated, “With privacy and data security being a top priority, KRAFTON will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here.”

The company has set up a new website for the game, where it has put up a GIF of its new logo below which it has the news of its announcement. The social media handles currently only consist of a link to its official YouTube page.

In other news, the company has deleted all social media posts on Instagram and Facebook, including the official release teaser of the PUBG Mobile India.