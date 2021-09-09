Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi rewards: Elephant shirt, classic crate coupons, AG in-game currency, more

Battlegrounds Mobile India in celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has brought new missions and rewards for its players. The celebration will continue for two weeks till September 21. Here are all the details- Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason

Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi rewards: Elephant shirt, new missions, and more

As mentioned Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton is hosting the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' event to celebrate the occasion. The event that will run till September 21 brings on deck a bunch of in-game rewards and missions. On completion of tasks, players can grab the permanent Wild elephant shirt as a reward. Here are the missions that one needs to complete to obtain the new rewards.

Play any mode with five friends five times, valid between September 15 and 21. Playing classic mode 20 times will provide players three Classic crate coupons.

Play Classic mode 60 times, valid between September 8 and 21. Rewards include- Wild Elephant shirt.

Swim 10 metres in Classic mode daily, valid between September 8 and 14. Rewards include- 50 AG.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Ganesh Chaturthi missions: How to claim rewards

-Launch the game on your device.

-Head to the in-game event section on the right side of the lobby screen.

-Select the Ganesh Chaturthi: New Beginnings Mission & New Beginnings Mission

-Complete the missions, daily tasks to grab the in-game rewards from the event section.

While BGMI, the PUBG Mobile Indian avatar has managed to set a foothold in the country, Krafton is prepping to bring another BR title from its popular franchise- PUBG: New State. Pre-registration for the game is already up on Google Play Store. The futuristic version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG: New State is set in 2051 and will include new maps with more urban settings, modern-day weapons, real-time bullet meter, new vehicles, etc. The new Krafton-designed game is expected to release later this year.