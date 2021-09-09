comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi rewards: Elephant shirt, classic crate coupons, AG in-game currency, more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi rewards: Elephant shirt, classic crate coupons, AG in-game currency, more
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi rewards: Elephant shirt, classic crate coupons, AG in-game currency, more

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi new missions to run till September 21, here's how to claim in-game rewards.

battlegrounds-mobile-india-new missions rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India in celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has brought new missions and rewards for its players. The celebration will continue for two weeks till September 21. Here are all the details- Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason

Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi rewards: Elephant shirt, new missions, and more

As mentioned Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton is hosting the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ event to celebrate the occasion. The event that will run till September 21 brings on deck a bunch of in-game rewards and missions. On completion of tasks, players can grab the permanent Wild elephant shirt as a reward. Here are the missions that one needs to complete to obtain the new rewards. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) could launch a Hindi voice pack very soon, Krafton suggests

Play any mode with five friends five times, valid between September 15 and 21. Playing classic mode 20 times will provide players three Classic crate coupons. Also Read - PlayerUnknown Productions splits from Krafton, will be spearheaded by Brendan Greene

Play Classic mode 60 times, valid between September 8 and 21. Rewards include- Wild Elephant shirt.

Swim 10 metres in Classic mode daily, valid between September 8 and 14. Rewards include- 50 AG.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Ganesh Chaturthi missions: How to claim rewards

-Launch the game on your device.

-Head to the in-game event section on the right side of the lobby screen.

-Select the Ganesh Chaturthi: New Beginnings Mission & New Beginnings Mission

-Complete the missions, daily tasks to grab the in-game rewards from the event section.

While BGMI, the PUBG Mobile Indian avatar has managed to set a foothold in the country, Krafton is prepping to bring another BR title from its popular franchise- PUBG: New State. Pre-registration for the game is already up on Google Play Store. The futuristic version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG: New State is set in 2051 and will include new maps with more urban settings, modern-day weapons, real-time bullet meter, new vehicles, etc. The new Krafton-designed game is expected to release later this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 9, 2021 12:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi rewards: Elephant shirt, classic crate coupons, AG in-game currency, more
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi rewards: Elephant shirt, classic crate coupons, AG in-game currency, more
WhatsApp gets a dedicated COVID-19 helpline for Delhiites: How to use?

Apps

WhatsApp gets a dedicated COVID-19 helpline for Delhiites: How to use?

Forget iPhone 13, early renders of iPhone 14 reveal a notchless design

News

Forget iPhone 13, early renders of iPhone 14 reveal a notchless design

Deal of the Day September 9: Realme X7 Max selling with flat discount of Rs 6,000

Photo Gallery

Deal of the Day September 9: Realme X7 Max selling with flat discount of Rs 6,000

Deal of the Day September 9: Realme X7 Max selling with flat discount of Rs 6,000, grab it for 20,999

Photo Gallery

Deal of the Day September 9: Realme X7 Max selling with flat discount of Rs 6,000, grab it for 20,999

Free Fire redeem codes for September 9: Full list of active codes, latest rewards, and more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for September 9: Full list of active codes, latest rewards, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Forget iPhone 13, early renders of iPhone 14 reveal a notchless design

Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad India launch today: Livestream details, expected price, and more

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro to launch in India next week: Here's everything we know

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason

Samsung Galaxy A52s in pics: Pretty and compact

WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !

iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September

Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More !

JioPhone Next affordable 4G smartphone launching this week: How to buy, what is the price

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

Related Topics

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi rewards: Elephant shirt, classic crate coupons, AG in-game currency, more

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi rewards: Elephant shirt, classic crate coupons, AG in-game currency, more
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) could launch a Hindi voice pack very soon, Krafton suggests

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) could launch a Hindi voice pack very soon, Krafton suggests
PlayerUnknown Productions splits from Krafton; will be spearheaded by Brendan Greene

Gaming

PlayerUnknown Productions splits from Krafton; will be spearheaded by Brendan Greene
PUBG: New State pre-registration live, how to pre-register on Android, iOS in simple steps

How To

PUBG: New State pre-registration live, how to pre-register on Android, iOS in simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 10i हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिल रही 6000mAh की बैटरी

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall के लिए इन टॉप 18 टीमों ने किया क्वालीफाई

Free Fire OB30 Advance Server कब होगा बंद, ऐसे मिलेगा फ्री डायमंड

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, लीक हुई खास जानकारी

Realme 8i, Realme 8s और Realme Pad आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत और कहां देख पाएंगे लॉन्च इवेंट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !

Features

WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !
iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Checkout iPhone 13 and Watch 7 leaks

Features

iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Checkout iPhone 13 and Watch 7 leaks
Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More !

Features

Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More !
List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !

Features

List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !

News

Forget iPhone 13, early renders of iPhone 14 reveal a notchless design
News
Forget iPhone 13, early renders of iPhone 14 reveal a notchless design
Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad India launch today: Livestream details, expected price, and more

News

Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad India launch today: Livestream details, expected price, and more
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro to launch in India next week: Here's everything we know

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro to launch in India next week: Here's everything we know
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason
Samsung Galaxy A52s in pics: Pretty and compact

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy A52s in pics: Pretty and compact

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers