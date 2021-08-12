Battlegrounds Mobile India Independence Day Mahotsav event: How to get free AWM skin, tokens

Battlegrounds Mobile India Independence Day Mahotsav: BGMI developer Krafton is bringing a new event to celebrate the special occasion. Battlegrounds Mobile India Independence Day Mahotsav event will bundle a host of in-game rewards, coupons, and more. The event has already begun and will run till August 20. Here are all the details. Also Read - Krafton bans over 3 lakh BGMI players: Don't do this or you could be next

BGMI Independence Day Mahotsav event: AWM skin, crate coupons, G-tokens, and other rewards

BGMI Independence Day Mahotsav event kick-started on August 11 and will continue till August 20. Players can launch the game, head to the event section, and grab the amazing rewards. Also Read - BGMI iOS release latest update: 5 details Krafton has confirmed about the upcoming version

“Celebrations commence early! Let’s celebrate the spirit of Independence in the Battlegrounds! Play Now bit.ly/BATTLEG_FB. AWM Skin is up for grabs! We also have new missions that are unlocked every day for players with amazing rewards! Drop-in and check out the events center for the latest missions and get winning with your squad!,” Krafton said on the official social media handle. Also Read - PUBG is free-to-play for a week: How to download, limited-time rewards, event and more

BGMI Independence Day Mahotsav event: How to get AWM skin, crate coupons, other rewards for free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@battlegroundsmobilein_official)

Here’s how to enter the new Independence Day Mahotsav event on BGMI and grab AWM skin, tokens for free in simple steps.

Step 1- Launch the BGMI game on your phone.

Step 2- Once the game opens, head to the Event section.

Step 3- Search for Independence Day Mahotsav and select.

Step 4- Complete the mentioned missions in-game.

Step 5- Once you have completed the mission head to the event section again and claim the reward.

Besides the exclusive AWM skin, players can also grab 48 million download milestone reward in the game that was recently announced by the developer. On a related note, BGMI is landing on the iOS platform this month. Reports speculate that iPhone users might get to experience a refined version of BGMI from August 20.