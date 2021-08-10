Battlegrounds Mobile India was released for Android devices back in the month of July. To be specific, BGMI was launched for Android users on July 2. Since then, millions of users in the country have downloaded the battle royale game from Google Play store. Also Read - BGMI awarding select players with special gifts: Find out if you are eligible

Krafton is now gearing up to launch the Battlegrounds Mobile India game for iPhone and iPad users in the country. The launch date of BGMI iOS version has now been leaked.

BGMI iOS release date

As per a report coming from InsideSport, Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version will be released on August 20. It is tipped that like the Android version release, BGMI iOS could first release as beta and then followed by stable build. Beta release will surely be limited to few users and once the stable build releases, all iPhone and iPad users in the country will be able to get access to the game.

It must be noted that game developer has not officially revealed the BGMI iOS release date yet, so take all reports around it with a pinch of salt for now.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been teasing the release of BGMI iOS version since last week. In a recent social media post, the game developer hinted that the iOS version of the game will release much sooner than expected. This possibly hints at the August release. We must still wait for Krafton to announce the release date before assume anything.

How to download BGMI on Android

Currently, Battlegrounds Mobile India is available only for Android users. Players can download the battle royale game on Android phone from Google Play store. Battlegrounds Mobile India has been downloaded by over 10 million users in the country just via Play store and the number is expected to grow by many folds with the iOS release.

To download the game on your mobile phone, you Android device must run on Android version 5.1.1. or above, pack minimum of 2GB RAM and ofcourse a stable internet connection to run the game smoothly.