Battlegrounds Mobile India Android version was released last week on Google Play store. This disappointed iOS users big time. Since then, iPhone users have been asking Krafton when will Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version release? Some media reports going rounds on the internet suggest that Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version will release soon. Also Read - Top Tech News of Week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more

Game developer Krafton has not revealed too many details about Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version release yet. But it did hint that the new version is in the works, and we assume iPhone users will be able to get access to the PUBG Mobile India version soon. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 10 million downloads within few hours of release

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release

Before releasing the stable build of Battlegrounds Mobile India Android version, the game developer Krafton announced the beta version. The idea was to provide early access to users and fix all issues before the final release. The same could be followed for iOS version release as well. Also Read - Top Tech News Today: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Airtel Black plans released, more

The Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available for download for Android users. To download PUBG Mobile India version, Android users will need to head over to the Google Play store, search for the game and click on “install” option.

Ensure to connect the mobile device to a stable WiFi connection given the heavy size of the game. The installation process will take a few minutes and once that is completed, users can simply login with their Facebook or Twitter to play the game. It is that simple. They can also transfer saved data from PUBG Mobile global to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India PC download

Meanwhile, Krafton has not officially released the PC version of Battlegrounds Mobile India but there’s a trick to play the game on your laptop/PC. There are several Android emulators available for download, you can simply download one of the many and that will let you download the Battlegrounds Mobile India game on PC right away.