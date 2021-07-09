Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version tipped to release today

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version: While rumours around the new BR title aka PUBG Mobile avatar suggested that the iOS version to be under development, fresh leaks now indicate that the BGMI iOS version could release today. As per Ketan aka PUBG Mobile veteran K18 Gaming, the iOS version of Krafton’s new BR game could be announced anytime today. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India 'The Launch Party' event day 1: Team Snax in the lead, SouL and Dynamo lag behind

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version releasing today?

PUBG Mobile influencer K18 Gaming in his recent stream dropped a hint at BGMI iOS release date. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.5 update brings Tesla Gigafactory, new game modes and more for users

“Battlegrounds Mobile India might be release anytime today as the game is set to release. As you guys have seen that The Launch Party day 1 matches started at 2 pm on 8th July 2021. Then why the officials decided to host the day 2 matches at 6 pm on 9th 2021. If I am not wrong the game will be releasing on iOS devices and everyone might be playing on iOS devices in Battlegrounds Mobile India,” the gamer quoted saying (via InsideSport). Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Day 1 Live Update: 18 Teams compete to win Rs. 6 Lakh prize pool

While K18 Gaming has emphasized on BGMI iOS release today, Krafton, the creator behind new BR game hasn’t confirmed anything around it yet.

Krafton’s FAQ section, does mention the BGMI iOS version to be under works but a particular release date hasn’t been listed on the site. But if we are to follow the developer’s previous approach, the BGMI iOS version will likely follow trial version or to say beta release like that in Android prior to its stable release on iPhones.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently released on Google Play Store and it surpassed 10 million downloads since its launch on July 2. To celebrate the launch of the game in the country Krafton kickstarted the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party on July 8, and has offered a prize pool of Rs 6 lakh. A total of 18 teams with popular PUBG Mobile influencers have set head-to-head combat to win the reward.