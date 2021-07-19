Battlegrounds Mobile India July update: Players facing several issues, Krafton working on fixes

Krafton recently released its first major content update for Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this week. The version 1.5.0 update or the C1S1 update kicked off Season 20 of the game. However, Indian players have been facing some issues after updating the game. The issues include the unicorn-set outfits, a login reward, UC (in-game currency) purchases and more. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS latest update: When will BGMI release for iOS?

Battlegrounds Mobile India version 1.5.0 update has brought in a host of new features and changes to the game. However, players since the update have been complaining about multiple bugs. Krafton has acknowledged the issues and is working on fixing them. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: How to register, prize pool distribution, and more

Till the bugs are fixed, the company has requested players not to equip the Unicorn-set outfits, as it will cause them to get stuck at the loading screen. Players were also facing an issue for the Login Day 2’s reward for the ‘Bring on the Heat’ event, which was showing Mission Card (S19) even though Season 19 has already ended. This issue has already been fixed. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India first e-sports tournament: How to register, schedule, prize pool, more

Some players are also facing issues in purchasing the in-game currency ‘UC’ and getting an error message showing UC not being claimed intermittently after purchase. The company has stated that there is no quick fix for this and players will have to contact customer care from inside of the game (Settings > Basic > Customer Service).

Apart from this, the developer has listed all of the issues on its tracker. Other issues include “Not able to claim intermittently rewards from Daily Special Bundle” and “Moving to a wrong page when using Supply Medal claimed from Advanced Supplies Crate.”

To recall, earlier we got to see a number of issues noted by Krafton including no Super Smooth option in graphics settings, players unable to adjust the Sprint button in controls settings, and not being able to proceed to ongoing events through Mini Ray TV. Patches for only the first two issues have been released, and the company is still working on fixes for the other issues.