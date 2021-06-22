Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton can ban you if you don't follow these 10 rules

PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September 2020 and after multiple efforts from Krafton Inc is making a comeback with a few tweaks and a new name. Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently in its public beta test phase and will be launched soon in the country. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India: These phones will not support the game, check full list here
Ahead of the game’s release, Krafton has laid out several rules and regulations for its players to follow to avoid getting permanently banned and losing all in-game possessions. Here we will be taking a look at the 10 major rules listed by Krafton for Battlegrounds Mobile India players to follow while playing the game. Also Read - How to change Battlegrounds Mobile India user ID name: Step-by-step guide
- No player should use any cheating tools in the game to gain an advantage over others.
- No player should use any unauthorized third-party program to log into the game, which results in changing the client file data.
- Players should not make any unauthorised changes to client file data. This includes mods for removing grass or changing the grass models in-game.
- There should be no use of an unofficial game client, which provides players access to the game.
- Promotion of illegal information or websites inside of the game is strictly prohibited.
- Players should not set up a team game, where players get to cheat in any manner.
- There should be no use of any unauthorized payment channels to recharge UC.
- Players should not team up with players from the other team in-game to provide an unfair advantage to either side.
- UC and any other in-game items should be purchased via the authorized services. Any purchase made using unauthorized services and channels will be considered a violation of rules and will lead to the account getting banned.
- Battlegrounds Mobile India will take action to deduct the illegal top-up amount from your account following the end-user license agreement. The new top-up will also be counted in the deduction until the total illegal top-up amount has been deducted.