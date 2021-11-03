comscore Players won't be able to play BGMI on their Android phone, here's why
News

Players won't be able to play BGMI on their Android phone, here's why

Gaming

Krafton in its post mentioned that BGMI logins with Facebook accounts will be disabled from November 5 due to policy update.

Battlegrounds-Mobile-India3

Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI’s developer Krafton in a post this August cited about shutting down data transfer with Facebook accounts. While changes were due to happen in October it was later postponed to November 5. To put things in perspective, users who have been playing the game through a Facebook login won’t be able to run BGMI on their mobile from this week. Also Read - Forget PUBG New State, Krafton could already be working on PUBG 2: Details here

As per the developers, the change is due to a policy update in the Facebook SDK and it will only impact Android users. To recall, the developers allowed players to carry forward their data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India following the BR title’s debut in India. However, the data transfer process was closed in September for the Facebook policy update. The new policy update reiterates the same with Facebook software development kit (SDK) that disables logins with Facebook accounts ‘through the embedded browser in Android devices.’ Also Read - PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover teased: Here’s what you need to know

How will BGMI Facebook login disable impact users?

Krafton in its post said that logins with Facebook accounts will be disabled starting November 5. BGMI notes that logins with Facebook accounts in the embedded browser of Android devices will be disabled. Players will need to have the Facebook app installed on their smartphone to be able to play the game by logging via their Facebook account. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards

“After November 5th, logins will be disabled unless the Facebook App is installed on your device; we apologize for the inconvenience, but please install the Facebook App to use the game,” Krafton cites in the blog post.

On failure to meet the conditions, or if you don’t want to install the Facebook app, they might lose all the data given creating a new account will require players to start afresh.

While the changes will come into effect within two days, gamers are advised to download the app to save their progress and play the game without any interruption. As mentioned, the changes are impacting only the Android users, iOS users won’t be facing any such issue.

On a related note, the BGMI update recently brought the much-awaited Payload 2.0, Virus Infection game modes. While the former brings armoured cars, helicopters with ‘Super Weapons,’ the latter require players to fight with zombies. Payload 2.0 mode will be available in the EvoGround tab. Krafton recently released Diwali in-game events to celebrate the special occasion in the country.

  Published Date: November 3, 2021 4:15 PM IST

