Launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile: When?
News

Launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile: When will the game release?

Gaming

A recent leak regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India is doing rounds of the internet, suggesting a launch between June 13 to June 19.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India – when will the sequel to PUBG Mobile launch in India? Although Krafton is yet to release an official date, several rumours have pinned hopes on June 10. Some have also opposed the June 10 launch date and a new one now points at a launch sometime in the middle of the week. The information comes from an eSports player. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch in June-third week? A new report suggests

With so many sources pointing out at different dates and Krafton still keeping a mum on the situation, it throws fans of the game in a spot. For now, all hopes lie on the June 10 release date, as some easter eggs from the official teasers have pointed out at that time and again. Moreover, the first release is expected to be a limited-release beta version, with a stable version expected to roll out widely later. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India is nothing but PUBG Mobile relaunch claims MLA, seeks ban on new BR title

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date speculations

The initial rumours suggest that Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch on June 10, as is hinted by an official teaser. The post initially shared on May 17 showed an airdrop coming in right before the pre-registration began. However, those read between the lines suggested that it also hints at a solar eclipse. Here’s a look at that social post. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India to get PUBG Mobile like Erangel map features: Get Details

The next solar eclipse in the real world is supposed to take place on June 10 and many are taking this teaser as an easter egg. Moreover, several discussions on forums and social media have been talking about June 10 as the launch date. Krafton, meanwhile, is yet to announce an official release date for the game in India.

On the other hand, team Solomid coach and content creator Abhijeet Andhare aka Ghatak has mentioned a release date in the third week of June. Although he has no proof to back up his claims, the third week of the June release falls in line with the usual game release cycle. Battlegrounds Mobile India started pre-registrations on May 18 and it usually takes a month to release the games. That said, Ghatak has had a spotty track record in leaks, and hence, it is suggested you don’t take this seriously.

When is Battlegrounds Mobile India launching?

Battlegrounds Mobile India

As of now, nobody knows apart from Krafton themselves. Our hopes are pinned on to the June 10 release date rumour but it could take a few more weeks for the publishers to get the game ready. Hence, we suggest you don’t believe the countless misleading stories on the web and social media, and wait for an official update from the publishers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India seems to be PUBG Mobile with a new name and more localized content, similar to how the game adapted for the Chinese market a few years ago. Official teasers have so far suggested the presence of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps in the game. It remains to be seen whether the special modes like TDM and Short Matches make it to the Indian version.

  Published Date: May 27, 2021 2:12 PM IST

