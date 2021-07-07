Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party on July 8: Where to watch, teams, prize pool, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch party event will kick off on July 8 and run till July 9. The event that will mark the launch of the PUBG Mobile avatar in India features a prize pool of Rs 6 lakhs. The two-day event will witness 18 pro teams combat in the new BR game with veterans Dynamo, Kronten, Mortal, Ghatak taking part in the action. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India iOS release date leaked: Report

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party: Where to watch

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party event will be livestreamed on BGMI's official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Krafton hasn't shared details on the match timings or the roster, however, we expect the developer to share insight on the social media handle soon.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party: Teams that will be battling head-to-head

As per the teaser posted on the official YouTube channel, 18 teams will participate in the BGMI Launch party tomorrow. The teams include veterans that gained recognition in the popular PUBG Mobile BR title, namely- Dynamo, Mortal, K18, and Godnixon. Other members include- Kronten, Ghatak, Shreeman Legend, Maxtern, Gaming Guru, Classified YT, Antaryami, Alpha Clasher, Snax, Sangwan, Ronak, Jonathan, Bandookbaaz, and Clash Universe.

To recall, Battlegrounds Mobile India made an official entry in the Google Play Store on July 2. The tweaked version of the PUBG Mobile primarily designed for Indian players clocked over 10 million downloads on the launch day. The game is currently available only on the Android platform, however, reports speculate that an iOS version is under works and that a beta build might be out soon. To celebrate the milestone, Krafton has announced an in-game outfit the ‘Constable Set’ which will be ‘permanently added to players’ inventories.’

On a related note, Krafton has extended the data transfer from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India till July 9, following which the data service will be temporarily shut down until further notice. In case you are still unable to transfer data to BGMI here is a step-by-step guide that you can check.