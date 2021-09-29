Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite: The Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India, was officially launched in India on July 2. The battle-royale game has broken all the downloading records in India. It is downloaded more than 10 million on Google Play Store since its launch. Now the players are eagerly waiting for BGMI Lite to be released in the country. The Lite version runs well on low-capacity devices, and gamers do not face any problems. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.6 update released: Top 5 changes, new features

BGMI Lite release date

Many players demanding the Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version from Krafton, but the company did not give any response. Hence there is no official confirmation of the launch of BGMI Lite yet. The ever-increasing users of BGMI give us the idea that the company might launch its Lite version soon. There are several links available online to download the BGMI Lite version, but all are fake.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite download link and pre-registrations

Recently, many websites have reported that BGMI Lite is ready for release. However, Krafton has not disclosed anything about the lighter version of the game.

According to the Google Play Store, gamers must have Android 5.1.1 or at least 2GB of RAM to play Battlegrounds Mobile India. Hence, if the BGMI Lite version is released, it will be for phones with less power, or players will reduce the graphics according to their own needs.

In 2019, when PUBG Mobile Lite launched, most smartphones came with 2GB or less RAM. However, in 2021, most smartphones come with at least 3GB or more RAM, which is one of the must-haves for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Apart from RAM, the smartphones launching these days have a better chipset than the phones that came in 2019. So why the company would launch a lighter version if players can now play the bigger version of BGMI on their smartphones.

Battlegrounds Mobile India comes with two resource packs, Low Specifications, and the HD Resource Pack. The first time you launch the game after downloading from the Play Store, you can choose the low-specifications pack depending on the smartphone’s capability. Not only will it download faster, but it also runs smoothly on low-end devices.