comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite Release Date: Check APK Download Link
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite release date, APK download link: Check how to download, and pre-registrations
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite release date, APK download link: Check how to download, and pre-registrations

Gaming

Many players demanded the BGMI Lite version from Krafton, but the company did not give any response. Hence no official confirmation for BGMI Lite launch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite: The Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India, was officially launched in India on July 2. The battle-royale game has broken all the downloading records in India. It is downloaded more than 10 million on Google Play Store since its launch. Now the players are eagerly waiting for BGMI Lite to be released in the country. The Lite version runs well on low-capacity devices, and gamers do not face any problems. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.6 update released: Top 5 changes, new features

BGMI Lite release date

Many players demanding the Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version from Krafton, but the company did not give any response. Hence there is no official confirmation of the launch of BGMI Lite yet. The ever-increasing users of BGMI give us the idea that the company might launch its Lite version soon. There are several links available online to download the BGMI Lite version, but all are fake. Also Read - PUBG New State launch date announcement in October, surpasses 40 million pre-registrations

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite download link and pre-registrations

Recently, many websites have reported that BGMI Lite is ready for release. However, Krafton has not disclosed anything about the lighter version of the game. Also Read - BGMI 1.6 update full patch notes released: When can we download the new update?

According to the Google Play Store, gamers must have Android 5.1.1 or at least 2GB of RAM to play Battlegrounds Mobile India. Hence, if the BGMI Lite version is released, it will be for phones with less power, or players will reduce the graphics according to their own needs.

In 2019, when PUBG Mobile Lite launched, most smartphones came with 2GB or less RAM. However, in 2021, most smartphones come with at least 3GB or more RAM, which is one of the must-haves for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Apart from RAM, the smartphones launching these days have a better chipset than the phones that came in 2019. So why the company would launch a lighter version if players can now play the bigger version of BGMI on their smartphones.

Battlegrounds Mobile India comes with two resource packs, Low Specifications, and the HD Resource Pack. The first time you launch the game after downloading from the Play Store, you can choose the low-specifications pack depending on the smartphone’s capability. Not only will it download faster, but it also runs smoothly on low-end devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 29, 2021 5:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite Release Date: Check APK Download Link
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite Release Date: Check APK Download Link
How to enable Dark mode on Chrome for Desktop, mobile

How To

How to enable Dark mode on Chrome for Desktop, mobile

5G smartphones that launched in India recently

Photo Gallery

5G smartphones that launched in India recently

5G smartphones that launched in India recently

Photo Gallery

5G smartphones that launched in India recently

Discount on OnePlus Nord 2, Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Photo Gallery

Discount on OnePlus Nord 2, Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Discount on OnePlus Nord 2, Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Photo Gallery

Discount on OnePlus Nord 2, Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

How to add links to your Instagram Stories: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to add links to your Instagram Stories: Step-by-step guide

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite Release Date: Check APK Download Link

Digital Health ID Card: How to apply for it online and get health benefits

Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, More

Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot, more launched: Everything announced

Samsung Galaxy F42 India launch tomorrow: What's confirmed, what could be the price?

iPhone 13 first impressions: Sensible upgrades over iPhone 12

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12? Find should be your next iPhone

Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite Release Date: Check APK Download Link

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite Release Date: Check APK Download Link
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.6 update released: Top 5 changes, new features

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.6 update released: Top 5 changes, new features
PUBG New State launch date announcement in October, surpasses 40 million pre-registrations

Gaming

PUBG New State launch date announcement in October, surpasses 40 million pre-registrations
BGMI 1.6 update full patch note released: When can we download the new update?

Gaming

BGMI 1.6 update full patch note released: When can we download the new update?
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 14: Get free in-game items in a few simple steps

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 14: Get free in-game items in a few simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Compaq Hex 65 Review: शानदार डिस्प्ले और बेहतरीन साउंड क्वॉलिटी से घर में मिलेगी थियेटर वाली फील, लेकिन...

Free Fire Max में कैसे मिलेंगे फ्री डायमंड? जानें सभी तरीके

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल में मिलेगा 32 से 65-इंच के स्मार्ट टीवी पर डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर

Digital Health ID कैसे बनाएं और क्या हैं इसके फायदे? यहां जान लें हर एक डिटेल

Free Fire Max क्यों है Free Fire से अलग और बेहतर? ये हैं इसके 3 सबसे बड़े कारण

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

Features

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive
Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It

Features

Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It
Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Features

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It
Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

Features

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite Release Date: Check APK Download Link
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite Release Date: Check APK Download Link
Digital Health ID Card: How to apply for it online and get health benefits

How To

Digital Health ID Card: How to apply for it online and get health benefits
Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Laptops

Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted

News

Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, More

News

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, More

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers