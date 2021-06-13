Battlegrounds Mobile India new teaser released: It reveals launch date is getting closer

Battlegrounds Mobile India could release any day. A new teaser released today hints that the launch is “getting closer”. The release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India hasn’t been confirmed yet, but rumours suggest that June 18 could be the launch date. Also Read - Is PUBG Mobile India version aka Battlegrounds Mobile India headed for a ban already?

A newly release teaser doesn’t reveal the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India but did mention that “the time is getting closer than you think”. This somewhere hints at the imminent launch of the PUBG Mobile’s Indian version dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India's latest teaser is for you to figure out the launch date

Battlegrounds Mobile India new teaser out

In the same post Battlegrounds Mobile India asks players to register for the game and win “exciting” rewards. The Battlegrounds Mobile India game is up for pre-registration on Google Play store. Only Android users can register for the game for now. On registering for the game, players will get exciting rewards as well. So, if you are interested just head to Google Play store using your Android smartphone and click on the pre-register button. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India APK download link to be live on website, June 18 release likely: Report

In the post revealed on the official Facebook page, Battlegrounds Mobile India states, “Thinking about the perfect landing, playing with your squad, finding the best loot? The Battlegrounds is going to be filled with so many exciting moments and much more. The time is getting closer than you think! Get set, pre-register and grab the awesome rewards!” While the release date hasn’t been officially revealed by the company, the new teaser clearly hints at the imminent launch.

Will Battlegrounds Mobile India launch on June 18?

Several reports and leaks suggest that Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch on June 18. Reports also suggest that once the Battlegrounds Mobile India game is release, interested users will be able to download the game from Google Play store as well as the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website. It is said that the APK download link of the game will be available on the official website.

Battlegrounds Mobile India hasn’t revealed details of iOS availability. Reports suggest that the game developer is working on the iOS version, which should release soon.