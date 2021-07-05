Battlegrounds Mobile India players get another three days to transfer PUBG Mobile data

PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India has been extended. While Krafton had earlier announced the transfer service to temporarily shut down on July 6, it has now been stretched to July 9. Notably, the Battlegrounds Mobile India stable version went live on Google Play Store last week. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release: When can iPhone users access PUBG Mobile India version?

PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India extended till July 9

Krafton in its official Battlegrounds Mobile India mentioned that the PUBG Mobile data transfer service temporary shutdown has been changed. Also Read - Top Tech News of Week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more

“Starting date of temporary shutdown of data transfer previously noticed has been changed from July 6th to July 9th,” Krafton mentioned on the website. “Currently Krafton is providing data transfer service in order to safely secure the data of fans from India,” the developer further noted. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 10 million downloads within few hours of release

Players will be able to transfer avatar, avatar frame, tier points, achievement rank, points, progress, emote equipped in Cheer Park, weapon skin, vehicle skin, among other items from PUBG Mobile to the new Battle Royale game.

While the developer didn’t clearly state the reason as to why it is suspending the data transfer service, Krafton in the post said that a “maintenance will be proceeded upon the data transfer service.” As mentioned earlier, players will be able to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India till December 31, 2021 (23:59:59 UTC). The data transfer will only be possible via users’ Facebook or Twitter accounts. In case you are still unable to figure out how to transfer your precious items from PUBG Mobile, here is a simple step-by-step guide that you can check.

On a related note, the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version is under process, as Krafton dropped a hint about the game’s new version likely for iPhone users. While the South Korean game developer tested the beta version before bringing the final build on the table, reports speculate that a similar approach could be applied for the iOS platform.