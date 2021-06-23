Is Battlegrounds Mobile India sending your data to Chinese servers? Krafton clarifies

A recent report highlighted that Battlegrounds Mobile India is sending data of Indian players to servers in China. Now, that was concerning given doing such a thing can get the game banned in India. To recall, for the very same reason, the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile last September. Back then, the government feared that the Chinese app was sending user data from India to servers in China. Krafton finally responds to Battlegrounds Mobile India user data sharing to Chinese servers issue. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India new update to ensure your data isn't shared with China

Krafton has shared a statement on the issue raised by several media reports and ministers in the last few days. The game developer said that the “data shared to third parties are only to enable certain game features”. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton can ban you if you don't follow these 10 rules

In an official statement to the media, the game developer noted that, “Krafton will continue to closely monitor and protect any data being transferred to unexpected and restricted IP addresses prior to the official launch.” Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India: These phones will not support the game, check full list here

Battlegrounds Mobile India date sharing policy

The game developer clarified, “Krafton is implementing the industry’s toughest standards for data security and is working to overcome any shortcomings throughout the Early Access testing period, for the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. In the meantime, Krafton is fully aware of the recent concerns over data handling in regards to Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access test.”

Krafton also highlighted that “similar to other global mobile games and apps, Battlegrounds Mobile India also uses third-party solutions to provide unique game features. In the process of using these solutions, some game data was shared to third parties.”

“Battlegrounds Mobile India’s privacy policy fully discloses that the app may transfer some user data, with users’ consent to the privacy policy and choosing to migrate their accounts. No data has been shared in violation of the privacy policy,” the game developer explained.

Battlegrounds Mobile India beta has been released for everyone in the country. The release date of the stable build is yet to be announced. So wait for that.