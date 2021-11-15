comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India removed 25 lakh accounts in one month
  Battlegrounds Mobile India removed 25 lakh accounts in one month
Battlegrounds Mobile India removed 25 lakh accounts in one month

Since the last announcement, between October 1 and November 10, Krafton has banned 25,19,692 accounts permanently and 7,06,319 temporarily.

  Updated: November 15, 2021 5:42 PM IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite

South Korea’s Krafton on Monday announced that to protect against cheating it has removed 25 lakh accounts in just over a month ON Battlegrounds Mobile India. Also Read - PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

Since the last announcement, between October 1 and November 10, Krafton has banned 25,19,692 accounts permanently and 7,06,319 temporarily. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards

“The company has cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game, making BGMI a much more fun experience, and will continue to take whatever step is necessary to keep BGMI fair and fun,” the firm said in a statement. Also Read - BGMI Diwali offers: How to get Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, other rewards for free

Krafton recently released a new update — version 1.6 — to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) with new features.

The update, with the introduction of Flora Menace, special features and realistic game dynamics, is now rolling out sequentially on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

The latest update will pack a lot of surprises later in the month as EvoGround will feature the popular Zombie mode “Survive Till Dawn” where the last surviving player in the zombie attack gets the final victory.

Many more popular game modes such as the Payload Mode will be appearing in EvoGround so players are requested to keep a close eye on our social channels for launch dates or directly dive into EvoGround in matchmaking.

The new version also includes the recording option, allowing players to record their gameplay and showcase their clips on social media platforms.

(Inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: November 15, 2021 5:41 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 15, 2021 5:42 PM IST

