Battlegrounds Mobile India roundup: Low-end mobile, PUBG elements, etc

After months of desperate waiting and countless clickbait write-ups on the Internet, PUBG Mobile is finally making a return to India legally. However, publisher Krafton is changing the name to Battlegrounds Mobile India and based on the teasers, it seems that nothing else has changed in this version. Also Read - Battleground Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India version release date yet to be finalised: Krafton

That possibly means you could earn Chicken Dinner after being victorious in beating 99 others in a grueling battle royale match. Krafton is yet to release a gameplay trailer for the game but we doubt you are going to see much changes. The pre-registrations have already started and those who opt-in early will be eligible to get a free in-game costume along with some other goodies. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India for iPhone users, iOS version in the works: Report

If you are already on the hype train for Battlegrounds Mobile India, take a look at everything that’s already announced. Also Read - Battleground Mobile India Google Play store listing url mentions PUBG Mobile: Krafton makes a mistake?

Battlegrounds Mobile India: All we know so far

Pre-registration

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. Interested players can head over to the Battlegrounds Mobile India listing page and hit the “Pre-register” button to secure the early version. You can also do the same via the main website of the game. Those doing so will be eligible for some in-game bonus items.

However, if you are iOS or iPadOS, you will have to wait. Krafton says that an iOS version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India is in the works and will release later.

Pre-registration benefits

Those registering for the early beta will get some in-game items such as Recon Outfit, Recon Mask, Limited Celebration Expert title, and 300 AG points.

Game features

– Battlegrounds Mobile India will be based on PUBG Mobile and that means you can expect similar maps, weapons, characters and a gameplay style.

– So far, the teasers have confirmed Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok map present in the game. These maps have hosted multiple game modes in PUBG Mobile and leave a possibility of bringing the several game modes at launch.

– Players will get the chance to participate in India-specific events. Battlegrounds Mobile India will also host eSports events with a regular stream of tournaments and leagues.

Phone compatibility

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to feature the same minimum system requirements as PUBG Mobile. On the listing page, it is mentioned that you will need the following:

– At least Android 5.1.1 or above A

– At least 2 GB RAM memory.

– Stable internet connection

Hence, it seems that the game will be able to run on even affordable Android smartphones too. Such low system requirements also omit the possibility of a Lite version coming in the future.

What happens to PUBG Mobile game progress and purchases?

As of now, there are several rumours suggesting it is not possible. Krafton has completely severed its ties with Tencent Games due to the ban and hence, won’t be able to port player profiles from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Privacy: What happens in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

“With privacy and data security being a top priority, Krafton will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here,” says Krafton.

Hence, all player data will be stored in servers distributed across India and Singapore. Whenever Krafton needs to move data to different servers, players will be notified of the same.

Child-safe features

Unlike PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India will enforce strict rules for underage players. Young players will seek their parents’ approval before playing the game. Moreover, Krafton will give parents easy ways to reach out to them in case of an issue. If required, player data can be deleted upon request from parents.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date

At the moment, the game is only up for pre-registration. Krafton is still finalizing a launch date for the game but insider reports suggest a possibility between June 10 and June 18. That said, we suggest you keep an eye on Battlegrounds Mobile India social media pages for all the updates.