Battlegrounds Mobile India sending user data to servers in China: Report

Battlegrounds Mobile India game set to release in the country soon, possibly in the weeks to come. The launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be officially confirmed. The beta version of the game is out for download for everyone, you will just need to head over to the Google Play store for that. While it has been just a few days since the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version, looks like the game developer Krafton is in trouble already. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India ban: CAIT asks govt to ban PUBG Mobile India version, here's why

Battlegrounds Mobile India security concerns

As per a new report coming from IGN India, Battlegrounds Mobile India is sending user data to servers in China. The report citing sources claims that one of the servers where the data is being sent is based in Beijing. Additionally, the report claims that these servers are run by Tencent. It also includes user device data, which is sent to Tencent-run Proxima Beta in Hong Kong and also Microsoft Azure servers located in the US, Mumbai, and Moscow. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India gains 5 million downloads as part of early access in just a day

Claims made in the new report stands contrary to what Krafton said at the time to announcing the game earlier this year. Folks at IGN India used a data sniffer app and discovered that the data was being sent to China Mobile Communications Corporation located in Beijing. It also found that a couple of services were run by Tencent including QCloud and Anticheat expert. Also Read - PUBG Mobile then vs Battlegrounds Mobile India now: How much has changed since 2018?

Krafton ensures privacy and security of data

At the time of announcing the Battlegrounds Mobile India game, Krafton said that privacy and security are its utmost priority. The terms of service page of Battlegrounds Mobile India reiterates that user data is stored in Indian servers. However, one of the new terms states that it might transfer data to other countries in order to meet “legal requirements.”

To recall, the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in the country over data security concerns. For the very same reason, ministers and other officials are urging PM Modi to ban the Battlegrounds Mobile India game in the country. A recent report states that, IT minister will not be able to ban an unrelease app. So, whether an action will be taken or not will be decided once the game releases officially in the country, which looks like a few weeks away.