Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, the BGMI esports tournament was finally announced on Thursday. The tournament to be the first in the country will be span for three months and will only be open for gamers in India. The Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament offers a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. Here are all the details on how to register, prize pool distribution, five phases in the tournament. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India first e-sports tournament: How to register, schedule, prize pool, more

How to register for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 registration will open on July 19. The registration will be live esports BGMI site till August 2. Interested players can register and participate in the tournament following these simple steps. Also Read - PUBG Mobile players can win a free OnePlus 9 series phone: Here's how

Step 1- First up open the Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India site or simply click on this link. Also Read - After PUBG Mobile, Chinese online shopping app Shein to relaunch in India

Step 2- Tap on the registration link once it goes live.

Step 3- As noted by InsideSport, players will have to enter details in the first part that include- team name, team owner name, email Id, mobile number, city.

Step 4- The second part requires entering Captain details like Captain name, captain real name, captain email id, captain user id (in-game), captain id proof

Step 5- The third and the last part include filling details of the players like players name they use in the game, players real names, players user id (in-game), players real id

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 prize pool distribution

As mentioned earlier the tournament brings a prize pool of Rs 1 crore which will be distributed in the following manner-

First prize of Rs 50,00,000

Second prize of Rs 25,00,000

Third of Rs 10,00,000

Fourth of Rs 3,00,000

Fifth of Rs 2,00,000

Sixth of Rs 1,50,000

Seventh of Rs 1,00,000

Eighth of Rs 90,000

Ninth of Rs 80,000

Tenth of Rs 70,000

Eleventh of Rs 60,000

Twelfth of Rs 50,000

Thirteenth of Rs 40,000

Fourteenth of Rs 30,000

Fifteenth of Rs 20,000

Sixteenth of Rs 10,000

As cited before, the tournament is strictly meant for mobile game players in India. The tournament will be five-phased: in-game qualifiers (2 August to 8 August), online qualifiers (17 August to 12 September), quarter-finals (16 September to 26 September), semi-finals (30 September to 3 October), and grand finals (7 October to 10 October).

“Players who have registered for BGIS will have to play 15 matches with their registered team members over the given time period. The top 10 of 15 matches will be considered for evaluation and scored accordingly. In case of a tie, certain parameters such as finishes, survival time, accuracy, etc will be considered,” Krafton mentioned in the esports BGMI site.

A total of 1,024 teams will make it to the next round. Registered squads can begin playing 15 games from August 2 and will have to complete it before August 8, 23:59:59.