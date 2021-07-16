Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, the BGMI esports tournament was finally announced on Thursday. The tournament to be the first in the country will be span for three months and will only be open for gamers in India. The Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament offers a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. Here are all the details on how to register, prize pool distribution, five phases in the tournament. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India first e-sports tournament: How to register, schedule, prize pool, more
How to register for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 registration will open on July 19. The registration will be live esports BGMI site till August 2. Interested players can register and participate in the tournament following these simple steps. Also Read - PUBG Mobile players can win a free OnePlus 9 series phone: Here's how
Step 1- First up open the Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India site or simply click on this link. Also Read - After PUBG Mobile, Chinese online shopping app Shein to relaunch in India
Step 2- Tap on the registration link once it goes live.
Step 3- As noted by InsideSport, players will have to enter details in the first part that include- team name, team owner name, email Id, mobile number, city.
Step 4- The second part requires entering Captain details like Captain name, captain real name, captain email id, captain user id (in-game), captain id proof
Step 5- The third and the last part include filling details of the players like players name they use in the game, players real names, players user id (in-game), players real id
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 prize pool distribution
As mentioned earlier the tournament brings a prize pool of Rs 1 crore which will be distributed in the following manner-
- First prize of Rs 50,00,000
- Second prize of Rs 25,00,000
- Third of Rs 10,00,000
- Fourth of Rs 3,00,000
- Fifth of Rs 2,00,000
- Sixth of Rs 1,50,000
- Seventh of Rs 1,00,000
- Eighth of Rs 90,000
- Ninth of Rs 80,000
- Tenth of Rs 70,000
- Eleventh of Rs 60,000
- Twelfth of Rs 50,000
- Thirteenth of Rs 40,000
- Fourteenth of Rs 30,000
- Fifteenth of Rs 20,000
- Sixteenth of Rs 10,000
As cited before, the tournament is strictly meant for mobile game players in India. The tournament will be five-phased: in-game qualifiers (2 August to 8 August), online qualifiers (17 August to 12 September), quarter-finals (16 September to 26 September), semi-finals (30 September to 3 October), and grand finals (7 October to 10 October).
“Players who have registered for BGIS will have to play 15 matches with their registered team members over the given time period. The top 10 of 15 matches will be considered for evaluation and scored accordingly. In case of a tie, certain parameters such as finishes, survival time, accuracy, etc will be considered,” Krafton mentioned in the esports BGMI site.
A total of 1,024 teams will make it to the next round. Registered squads can begin playing 15 games from August 2 and will have to complete it before August 8, 23:59:59.