Battlegrounds Mobile India was released for Android on Google Play store just last month after being in beta for around a month. The PUBG Mobile Indian version is reportedly set to release for iOS users very soon, but we do not have a specific date for the iOS launch yet. While the stable version of the battle royale game has been released, players are still facing some issues while playing the game.

One of the issues is "server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restrict area". The server busy issue occurred a lot when the game was in beta, but some users are facing the issue in the stable version as well. The error message prevents players from even opening the game. So, what is the reason and how can you fix the issue quickly and get started with BGMI game?

Sideloaded version of the game

Sideloaded version of the game

Well, the key reason behind the occurrence of the server busy issue on BGMI could be due to sideload version of the game. If you are facing the issue, ensure to delete the app from your phone and reinstall the BGMI game from Google Play store. It should be noted that downloading the game from third party app stores or APK and OBB files will bring this issue repeatedly.

Unsupported device

Another reason why you should face the server busy issue is due to running the game on an unsupported device. BGMI game is available only on Google Play store and can be downloaded and played by Android users. So, if you are using an emulator or an unsupported device, the server error is bound to occur. The only fix to this problem is, use only supported device.

Accessing BGMI from outside India

The third reason why the problem could occur is because you are trying to access BGMI from outside India. Battlegrounds Mobile India game, as the name suggests, is officially available only in India. So, anyone trying to access the game from another country will most often face the server busy issue.

Weak internet

The most common reason behind facing server busy issue on BGMI is patchy internet. To access the game, players will need to have a stable WiFi connection otherwise the issues will keep arriving. So, if you are facing the issue on BGMI, ensure to check your internet connection first.