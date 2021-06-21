Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version has been released for everyone in the country, just Android users ofcourse. iPhone users are yet to get their hands of the battle royale game. Reports suggest that the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version is in the works and should be released soon. While the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version is out, there are some smartphone users who won’t be able to try out the PUBG Mobile India version. Check out the details here. Also Read - How to change Battlegrounds Mobile India user ID name: Step-by-step guide

The Battlegrounds Mobile India game is available on Google Play store for download. Several APK and OBB links to download the game are also circulating on the internet but we would suggest you stay away from them as they are not authentic.

Besides letting you download the game, Google Play store listing also reveals some details about support device list. Well, the game developer Krafton has very clearly stated that for your device must meet certain requirements to be compatible with Battlegrounds Mobile India. Check the requirements here:

-It must be an Android phone ofcourse and should come with atleast 2GB of RAM. Well, almost all phones these days come with 2GB RAM so this shouldn’t cause must of an issue for you.

-The phone must run on Android OS version Android 5.1.1 and higher.

-Krafton has also stated in the Google Play store listing that, to play Battlegrounds Mobile India game the phone must be connected to a stable internet connection. Preferably, a good WiFi network. At least 4-5mpbs speed is required for your phone to be able to run the game.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India beta update can be downloaded from Google Play store. Just head over to the Play store and click on the install option. The beta version of the game comes packed with bugs and issues and Krafton wants players to report them. The idea is to offer a stable version at the release, which should take a few more weeks.