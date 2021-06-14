Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch this week? 5 latest developments about PUBG Mobile India version launch

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to release later this week. While Krafton is yet to officially confirm the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India, rumours suggest that the game will release on June 18. This suggests that the release of the much awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India is just around the corner. The latest official teaser also hints at June 18 as the release date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile Indian version. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India new teaser released, reveals launch is "getting closer"

Ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India official release, here are 5 latest updates/developments from Krafton about the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. Take a quick look here. Also Read - Is PUBG Mobile India version aka Battlegrounds Mobile India headed for a ban already?

5 latest developments of Battlegrounds Mobile India

-The Battlegrounds Mobile India is already up for pre-orders since May 18. The game is available for pre-registration on Google Play store. Krafton recently announced a big milestone of 20 million pre-registration on Google Play store. For now, there are no official details on the release of the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. It appears, Battlegrounds Mobile India Android version will launch first, later followed by iOS edition in the days/months to come. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India's latest teaser is for you to figure out the launch date

-New Battlegrounds Mobile India teasers are being release almost every other day. The latest one hints that the launch is “getting closer”. The date remains a mystery still. We expect Krafton to announce the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India in a day or two, possibly.

-Another recently released teaser hints on June 18 as the launch date. The official poster shows a calendar with some numbers highlighted, which hints at the June 18 as the release date. To reiterate, the game developer is yet to officially announce the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

-Ban Battlegrounds Mobile India hashtag keeps trending on Twitter these days. Well, that is because several ministers are urging PM Modi to reconsider the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India game in India as it is developed by PUBG Mobile developer Krafton. On the other hand, the company has revealed several details related to the privacy and security policies of the upcoming game. Time and again, Krafton has said that the security and privacy of users will be the utmost priority.

-Krafton has revealed that the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game will offer several parental controls for under 18-year players. There will be features that will allow parents to control the time their kids spend playing Battlegrounds Mobile India and much more.