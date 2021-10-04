Battlegrounds Mobile India UC: How to free UC in BGMI

comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India UC: How to Get Free UC in BGMI
Battlegrounds Mobile India UC: How to get free UC in BGMI

Here we will take a look at how you can get free UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Just follow these simple steps to claim the benefit.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the major mobile battle royale games available in India. The game just like most other battle royale games follows the freemium model, wherein it is free to play, but requires you to purchase in-game items to enhance the looks of your character and gear. To purchase skins, costumes and more, you need to spend UC (Unknown Cash), which you can purchase using real money from inside of the game. Also Read - Top phones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000: Redmi 10 Prime, Poco M3, Galaxy M32, more

While the easiest way to get UC is via the BGMI app using real cash. However, there are a few other methods you can employ to get UC for free. Here we will detail some of these methods that you can use to get free UC within BGMI. Also Read - This photo of the Earth is shot on an iPhone, looks ravishing

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an app, which provides you surveys based on your daily activity. On filling up the surveys the app provides you with Google Play balance, which you can use to make purchases inside of the Google Play Store. You can use the credit to also purchase UC from inside of BGMI using the Google Play balance as your payment method. Also Read - Top 5 deals on refrigerators under Rs 40,000 on Amazon from Samsung, Panasonic, Whirlpool, LG, more

Poll Pay app

The Poll Pay app is similar to the Google Opinion Rewards app, as it provides its users with a cash reward for completing tasks and answer some quizzes. The cash rewards are then transferred to your Google Play balance.

Giveaways

If you are not ready to fill surveys, you can follow online pages and channels, which frequently host UC giveaways. There you can participate in these giveaways, and stand a chance to win a few UC.

Tournaments

A lot of BGMI tournaments are held daily in custom rooms. During the tournaments, the sponsors offer up various rewards including UC, Elite Royale Pass, and more. You can search for such tournaments online and then take part in them to win free rewards.

  Published Date: October 4, 2021 5:30 PM IST

