Battlegrounds Mobile India ban: CAIT asks govt to ban PUBG Mobile India version - know reason
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India ban: CAIT asks govt to ban PUBG Mobile India version, here's why

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India Latest Update, Release Date: Krafton release Battlegrounds Mobile India beta last week and now CAIT is urging the government to ban PUBG Mobile India version over security reasons. Read to know more.

battlegrounds mobile india

(Image: Battlegrounds Mobile India/Twitter)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to officially launch in the days to come. The release date hasn’t been revealed yet. The beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is already available for download and millions of players have already downloaded the game and are enjoying it. But looks like not everything is going well with Battlegrounds Mobile India. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India gains 5 million downloads as part of early access in just a day

As per the latest report, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written a letter to Union IT & Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanding ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India. CAIT said in an official statement that it is urging ban on the PUBG Mobile India version because the game is “not only a threat to national sovereignty and security of India but also harmful for young generations.” Also Read - PUBG Mobile then vs Battlegrounds Mobile India now: How much has changed since 2018? 

Additionally, CAIT has asked the tech giant Google not to allow Battlegrounds Mobile India developers to use Google Play store for the game. The Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version is available for download on Google Play store since June 17. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India beta now available for everyone: How to download

Battlegrounds Mobile India

On the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Praveen Khandelwal, the Secretary-General of CAIT took to Twitter to write, “After #PUBG was banned last year [and] now they are making backdoor entry by circumventing Indian laws.”

In a previous report, the Indian government had said that they can’t ban an unrelease game. The ban can be imposed only after the release of the game. Krafton is yet to announce the release date of the PUBG Mobile India version. We assume that the launch could take a few more weeks considering the developer currently wants users to test it and report.

Notably, the Battlegrounds Mobile India game will initially release for Android users and later followed by iOS users. Krafton, however, hasn’t revealed any details about the iOS version yet.

  • Published Date: June 21, 2021 8:58 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 21, 2021 9:32 AM IST

Best Sellers