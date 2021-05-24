comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with PUBG Mobile-like 'Erangle' map
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India confirmed to get PUBG Mobile-like Erangel map

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India details have been revealed ahead of its launch hinting at PUBG Mobile-like features.

battlegrounds mobile teaser

Battlegrounds Mobile India is soon to make its official entry and ever since it has been announced, it has only increased people’s anticipation. While the battle royale game’s official launch date is still under the wraps, a number of its features are no longer hidden. It is now revealed that the game will come with a PUBG Mobile-like Erangel map. Also Read - PUBG Mobile ban to coming of Battlegrounds Mobile India: The journey explained in 10 points

This appears quite ironic as Krafton aims to keep these two games as separate entities so that the PUBG Mobile India rebrand doesn’t get jinxed. Also Read - PUBG Mobile’s Indian version Battlegrounds Mobile India must be banned: AP MLA writes to PM Modi

Battlegrounds Mobile India to draw similarities from PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India has now released a new teaser that showcases the polaroids of the game. Among them, there is one image that features a familiar-looking water tank and the mention of the name ‘Erangle.’ This confirms the presence of PUBG Mobile’s Erangel map. Also Read - Top 5 Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

Although, it’s strange that Krafton has chosen to spell the map differently when we know the cue is taken from PUBG Mobile. Maybe it’s the company’s way of detaching itself from the banned game.

This comes in addition to a previous teaser that confirmed support for the Sanhok map, which is also taken from PUBG Mobile.

Other expected features include better security, a number of maps, the possibility of PUBG Mobile-like inventory, and more. Although, a new report suggests that PUBG Mobile progress might not be included.

Battlegrounds Mobile is now up for pre-registration and those pre-registering will get rewards such as Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert title, and 300 AG.

Can PUBG Mobile jinx the new game?

For those who don’t know, this isn’t the first time we have seen mentions of PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile was recently spotted in Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Google Play Store URL. However, it remains unknown if was done mistakenly or Krafton wanted to add the name. This came after Krafton requested people to not associate the Battlegrounds Mobile with PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

While we don’t know how this could impact the game’s launch in India, there are chances that it could turn negative, considering there’s a demand for its ban even before it has been launched.

For the uninitiated, Arunachal Pradesh’s MLA Ninong Ering has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban Battlegrounds Mobile as it still employees people from China-based Tencent and can cause harm to people’s security and privacy.

It remains to be seen what happens. The battle royale game is expected to launch on June 18 and will be soon available for iOS users too.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 24, 2021 4:58 PM IST

PUBG Mobile ban to coming of Battlegrounds Mobile India: The journey explained in 10 points

Features

PUBG Mobile ban to coming of Battlegrounds Mobile India: The journey explained in 10 points

