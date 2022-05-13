comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India's update rolling out today: See what's new
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India 'game-changing' update is rolling out: See what's new

Gaming

Android users can head to the Google Play Store and search for BGMI and Apple users can get the update on App Store

BGMI 2.0 update

BGMI 2.0 update rolling out

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developers, Krafton have announced a new update for the month of May. Krafton claims this is a ‘game-changing update like no other’. The BGMI 2.0 update comes with the official version of Livik, Core Circle mode, and other new features. Krafton is introducing this major update to celebrate BGMI’s first anniversary in May. Also Read - How to read BGMI-based comics on your Android smartphone

The new BGMI update will be rolling out today for both Android and iOS devices. Android users can head to the Google Play Store and search for the game. You’ll find the update option there. For Apple users, head to the App Store and repeat the same process. This is the schedule for the update rollout: Also Read - BGMI fans can now watch webtoons that are based on the game: Check details

– iOS (Apple App Store) : May 13 (Fri), 16:00 Also Read - BGMI maker Krafton bans over 40,000 account for cheating: Check details

– AOS (Google PlayStore) : May 13 (Fri), 12:30 ~ 21:30

Even if you don’t manually update the game, you will receive a prompt as soon as you enter the game. You will have to download the update before moving on to the matches.

New Areas in Livik Map

Players will get to see some new themed areas, an all-terrain UTV, and a range of new weapons of XT variants. Krafton claims players will need to use better tactics and strategies to win in the challenging terrain. Krafton will be introducing new advanced supply zones. In these zones, players can sort through crates to load up on supplies.

Gamers will have to navigate treasure maps to reach special supplies and traverse from place to place by using an all-new zipline, players can also score goals on the newly added soccer pitch to earn more items.

Core Circle Mode

This new model was inspired by the popular Japanese animation – Evangelion, the Core Circle mode brings new skins, rewards, and progress-led bonuses for players to avail. The new mechanism of the mode can be experienced in Erangel and Livik, moreover, battles between EVA-01 and EVANGELION’s 6th Angel can be watched in Erangel. Players can access the theme through in-game discovery events and receive additional progress bonuses for participation after May 14th.

Classic Mode

Players in Erangel and Miramar will be able to call for an emergency pickup that will drop them back into the middle of the play zone upon finding themselves outside of it. Moreover, players can also bring back fallen teammates with the help of the Revival Tower.

Krafton claims that the update brings many improvements to controls including enhanced haptic feedback, sponsor match feature support, and the like button being added to spectator mode for supporting more immersive gameplay. With the update 2.0 also celebrating BGMI’s much-awaited first anniversary, the game will feature a first-anniversary lobby with in-game items and a skin sale for players.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2022 3:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 13, 2022 3:36 PM IST

