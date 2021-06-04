Battlegrounds Mobile India to get PUBG Mobile UAZ off-road tough vehicle, teaser reveals

Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to get an official release date, but developer Krafton is slowly breaking bits and pieces about the game. While the new BR title is confirmed to get the popular Erangel and Sanhok map, a fresh teaser now reveals the game to get popular PUBG Mobile vehicles as well. Also Read - Bitcoin price falls after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announces breakup with it

Battlegrounds Mobile India to get PUBG Mobile’s UAZ off-road vehicle

Battlegrounds Mobile India on its official Twitter handle revealed that the Erangel map will get an off-road-ready vehicle labelled UAZ. The vehicle that is seen on PUBG Mobile’s Erangel map is basically a staple four-wheeler that is tough to destroy. The vehicle has an open hood and is one of the fastest ones in the BR game. It can traverse all over the map and carry four people. Also Read - The Family Man Season 2 now on Amazon Prime Video: How to watch it for free (legally)

“Keep your seatbelts fastened! The vehicle advantage is all you need for ruling the Battlegrounds! ❤️‍🔥 UAZ holds a special place in our hearts and we cannot wait to drive around in the Battlegrounds! 🚙” the tweet reads. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device explained: How will it work, when is the release?

Besides the Erangel map, the new BR game from Krafton is anticipated to retain the Miramar map that is set in Mexico and feature datamined vehicles.

While the teaser confirmed the presence of a tough vehicle, it didn’t share details on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release date. Reports widely speculate that the game will hit the server on June 18. The BR title is said to arrive as a tweaked version of the popular PUBG Mobile with a few country-specific features like privacy policy for minors.

Krafton recently announced Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed more than 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store, out of which 7.6 million were achieved on the very first day the pre-registration went live. The pre-registration that began on May 18 bundled few rewards including the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.