BenQ launches EX2780Q gaming monitor at Rs 36,990 in India

Taiwanese tech company BenQ has launched EX2780Q gaming monitor equipped with a 144Hz display in India. It comes with HDRi technology for intelligent visual optimization, and is apparently tailored for 2.1 channel Hi-Fi audio. The 27-inch QHD gaming monitor has an IPS panel, and comes along with FreeSync, Black eQualizer, Color Vibrance, and a USB-C port.

BenQ’s own HDRi technology combines active intelligent brightness control, color saturation or balance optimization, and proprietary HDR image techniques to accentuate image contrast and clarity. Using a built-in sensor, the EX2780Q gaming monitor detects ambient light levels as well as image content to automatically adjust screen brightness.

HDRi also enhances image contrast and clarity to reveal hidden details in every dark corner, as well as balancing bright areas to avoid overexposure and washout. This is helpful in enemy identification while gaming. It also has three pre-set modes, including Game HDRi, Cinema HDRi, and Display HDR.

The BenQ EX2780Q also comes with built-in 2.1 channel speaker system that is designed by BenQ’s acclaimed treVolo audio team. According to BenQ this is first monitor in the industry to incorporate a 5W sub-woofer offering immersive true-to-life in-game experience. Five tailored sound modes, including Game, Cinema, Pop/Live, Dialog/Vocal, and Rock/Party. These are offered from the well-defined bass to the high-end sounds so as to intensify your immersion.

The EX2780Q gaming monitor comes with an intuitive remote control. It has one-touch five-function navigator control on the display, and a volume wheel. The BenQ EX2780Q gaming monitor is available at Amazon for Rs 36,990. It will be followed by more models in 2020.