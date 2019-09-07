Google’s Android is the biggest smartphone operating system out there in terms of the number of devices that run on it. The tenth edition of Android is now rolling out and what remains one of the biggest selling points of the platform is the availability of free games and applications. And these are not just demos and trial versions, these are full top tier games. This is possible because the revenue model for mobile games is not dependent on the sale of games, rather in-game items. And some games have transcended all these limitations and become more popular than ever. Here’s a list of 25 games that everyone must play at least once on their lifetime.

Fortnite

This popular PC and console game released on Android and immediately became one of the most popular.

Description: Fortnite Battle Royale is the always free, always evolving, multiplayer game where you and your friends battle to be the last one standing in an intense 100 player PvP mode. Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

PUBG Mobile

This is definitely one of the most popular Android games ever to launch and it has the numbers to prove it. The mobile version of the game is much more popular than the PC or console versions.

Description: The official PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS designed exclusively for mobile. Play free anywhere, anytime. PUBG MOBILE delivers the most intense free-to-play multiplayer action on mobile. Drop in, gear up, and compete. Survive epic 100-player battles, and fast-paced 4v4 team deathmatch and zombie modes. Survival is key and the last one standing wins. Be the one!

Temple Run 2

Temple Run was one of the first mobile run games to become popular, and it became so popular, every other person was seen playing it.

Description: Navigate perilous cliffs, zip lines, mines and forests as you try to escape with the cursed idol. How far can you run?!

Mobile Legends

Some people may say that this one takes after League of Legends (Rightly so!), but that does not mean it is fun to play with friends.

Description: Join your friends in a brand new 5v5 MOBA showdown against real human opponents, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang! Choose your favorite heroes and build the perfect team with your comrades-in-arms! 10-second matchmaking, 10-minute battles. Laning, jungling, tower rushing, team battles, all the fun of PC MOBAs and action games in the palm of your hand! Feed your eSports spirit!

Alto’s Adventure

This brilliant Indie game has great colors and music. A must play!

Description:

Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through neighbouring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins.

Boombastic Brothers

If you like run and gun, then this is the game for you. But it’s not all blind shooting, some timely jumps are needed as well.

Description: If nasty alien bugs invade your lovely home planet, the only way to resist is to grab a gun! When all else fails, call on Bombastic Brothers, a semi-legal team of soldiers and agents! Join the Arcade Revolution where old-school platformer gameplay meets the future. Choose your hero, pick a weapon, obtain and upgrade your spaceship and fight epic bosses!

Pokémon Go

This was one of the games that created some big hype, and it did live up to it, somewhat. This game introduced the world to AR technology properly.

Description: Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokémon as they explore the world around them. Pokémon GO is the global gaming sensation that has been downloaded over 1 billion times.

Minecraft Pocket Edition

Who doesn’t know Minecraft, and this game on mobile is just as engaging as the other versions. There is a trial version, but this one is paid.

Description: Explore infinite worlds and build everything from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles. Play in creative mode with unlimited resources or mine deep into the world in survival mode, crafting weapons and armor to fend off dangerous mobs. Create, explore and survive alone or with friends.

Super Mario Run

Ever been a fan of Mario? Maybe you’re nostalgic about those early Nintendo NES days. Then this is the game to hop right into.

Description: A new kind of Mario game that you can play with one hand. You control Mario by tapping as he constantly runs forward. You time your taps to pull off stylish jumps, midair spins, and wall jumps to gather coins and reach the goal!

The SIMs Mobile

There is a SIMs game on mobile, for those that didn’t know. It lets you control the world of your SIMs just like the other versions.

Description: Express your creativity as you customize your Sims’ distinct appearances and unique personalities, giving them traits and having fun with fashion and hairstyles. Effortlessly build your Sims the perfect home, choosing favorite designs and décor, with more detail than ever before on mobile. Experience the rich and entertaining moments of your Sims’ lives as they accomplish career goals, pursue hobbies, develop relationships, and improve their Lifestyle. Party with friends, socialize around town, attend special events, and give Stickers to your favorite Sims. What stories will you tell?

Shadowgun Legends

Shadowgun follows the action RPG genre where players shoot to kill enemies with their team.

Description: In the sci-fi world of Shadowgun Legends, humanity is under attack from a deadly alien invader. The last line of defense are the Shadowguns, legendary warriors and heroes. So what are you waiting for? Join the shooting action and show the galaxy who’s boss!

Crossy Road

If you’ve ever wondered why that chicken crossed the road, then this is the game to play.

Description: Why did the Chicken cross the road? Why did the Pigeon leave THAT there? Why did Specimen 115 abduct that cow? And why did Unihorse eat all that candy?

Fruit Ninja

Being a ninja is a very popular dream, and it is possible in this safe environment where the enemies are just fruits.

Description: Welcome to the dojo, ninja. Your objective: become a master of slicing fruit! What better way to do that than play Fruit Ninja, the original hit fruit-slicing mobile game?

Mini Milita – Doodle Army 2

Now, this is another Contra style game where the protagonist is rather angry and has powerful animated weapons.

Descriptions: Experience intense multiplayer combat with up to 6 players online or 12 using local wi-fi. Train with the Sarge and sharpen your skills in offline Training, Co-op and Survival modes. Shoot a multitude of weapon types including the sniper, shotgun and flamethrower.

Plants vs Zombies 2

This turn based games pits zombies against the united plant front in a battle for domination.

Description: Play the award-winning hit action-strategy adventure where you meet, greet, and defeat legions of hilarious zombies from the dawn of time, to the end of days. Amass an army of amazing plants, supercharge them with Plant Food, and devise the ultimate plan to protect your brain.

8 Ball pool

Pool is one of the most popular sport, and the mobile version of it is popular as well.

Description: Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the best!

Standoff 2

This is basically Counter Strike for smartphones and is a close imitation of the game in terms of the look and the feel.

Description: The legendary “Standoff” is back in the form of a dynamic first-person shooter! New maps, new types of weapons, new game modes are waiting for you in this incredible action game, where terrorists and special forces going to engage the battle not for life, but to death.

Last Day on Earth: Survival

Survival games have emerged in droves in the last few years, and this is one of the more popular options available in mobile.

Description: The survival shooter Last Day on Earth is set in a post-apocalyptic world: in 2027 the world saw an outbreak of an unknown infection that destroyed almost all the human race. And it didn’t stop there. All those dead started turning into zombies and those few survivors that have resistance in their blood are trying to survive on the ruins of the once great world.

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Asphalt is one game series people swear by when speaking of racing games, and Asphalt 8: Airborne is the definition of why people do that.

Description: In Asphalt 8, you’ll race in some of the hottest, most high-performance dream machines ever created, from cars to bikes, as you take them on a global tour of speed. From the blazing Nevada Desert to the tight turns of Tokyo, you’ll find a world of challenge, excitement and arcade fun on your road to the top!

Subway Surfers

Here’s another run game that became rather popular with people and people were playing this obsessively at on point.

Description: Help Jake, Tricky & Fresh escape from the grumpy Inspector and his dog.

Guns of Boom

Here’s another FPS shooter that comes with some great weapons and cool gameplay.

Description: Gods of Boom is a competitive multiplayer FPS with awesome 3D graphics and gripping gameplay. It’s so simple that your cat could learn the controls, but the skill-cap is high enough to spark the interest of competitive eSports players who’re used to extremely challenging and clutch tournament-style battles. Engage in online PvP battles on a variety of maps, utilizing different cunning tactics. Get the ultimate FPS experience with fast-paced matches that take less than 5 minutes on average. The game is on!

Angry Birds Rio

Slinging birds to destroy structures and pigs has never been this fun. It is definitely one of the most popular games ever.

Description: The original Angry Birds have been kidnapped and taken to the magical city of Rio de Janeiro! They’ve managed to escape, but now they must save their friends Blu and Jewel – two rare macaws and the stars of the hit movies, Rio and Rio 2.

Candy Crush Saga

Now this is a classic puzzle game that moved between platforms and inspired some popular memes as well.

Description: Start playing Candy Crush Saga today – a legendary puzzle game loved by millions of players around the world.

Clash of Clans

Now this is a different take on the MMORPG genre where each player gets a whole city to control and take on other players.

Description: Join millions of players worldwide as you build your village, raise a clan, and compete in epic Clan Wars!

Ludo King

If you thought boards games can’t make the cut, then you’re wrong.

Description: Ludo King™ is a classic board game played between friends and family. Play the royal game of kings! Recall your childhood!