Free Fire, Garena’s BR title has yet again managed to surpass PUBG Mobile as the world’s top-grossing mobile game on Google Play Store. The reason behind its popularity is its unique features and distinct in-game actions in the game. Garena refreshes the in-game content every now and then and releases redeem codes to give players the chance to grab the unique items for free. But since redeem codes are time-specific, chances are one might miss it. Also Read - Free Fire: How to get powerful Kord Killspark Shinobi gun skin, free emotes, diamonds in the BR game

The alternate solution that’s left is by spending diamonds to get hold of new characters, new weapons, and characters, skins, emotes. But diamonds are the in-game currency that can only be obtained by using real money. But in case you find spending money is not a feasible option, there are a few simple tricks that can help you get diamonds for free. Here is a simple guide to obtain diamonds at no cost. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for July 16: How to activate codes, get rewards for free

Best apps to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire

Booyah! app Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes July 14, 2021: How to win Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate, Custom Room Cards for free

Booyah! a dedicated gaming content sharing app is created by Free Fire’s developer itself. The app hosts Free Fire events and competitions where players can participate to win diamonds.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google’s reward-based program is another good way to get diamonds for free. As the name suggests, the app asks users to complete short surveys following which they will be rewarded with the Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance. Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance can then be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds by using in-game payment gateway.

Poll Pay

Poll Pay has over millions of downloads on the Play Store. It is a GPT (Get-Paid-To) app that works quite similar to the Google rewards program and gives rewards to the player for completing tasks like surveys and quizzes.

Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is another GPT app that functions similar to Poll Pay and requires players to participate in surveys, quizzes, etc which can be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds with the payment they receive.