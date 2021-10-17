Best apps to get Garena Free Fire diamonds in free: Google Opinion Rewards, Booyah app, and more

In Garena Free Fire, players need diamonds to buy in-game items, including characters, pets, skins, bundles. With the help of in-game currency (Diamonds), players can purchase these items. Many players use real money for diamonds, while some get it for free through Redeem Codes or other means. But several players don’t want to spend real money to shop for these diamonds. Also Read - Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament: Win emotes, gun crates, weapons, Diamond Royale vouchers, more

Remember not to use any illegal methods like Diamond Generator and Mod Application to get Free Fire Diamonds, which can lead to your account being banned forever. Also Read - Free Fire Diamonds: How to get free diamonds in India in October 2021

Google Opinion Rewards

Free Fire is played by many Android users, which is why it is included in the most downloaded gaming apps on the Google Play Store. With the help of the reward-based program running on the Play Store, users will win diamonds for free. This app has been downloaded by more than 50 million players on the Google Play Store and has got 4.3 ratings. Also Read - Free Fire Venom 2 collaboration: How to get 'We are Venom' streetwear outfit for free

Additionally, the company conducts a survey related to the game on the Google Play Store. Players will have to answer the questions asked in this survey. In Google Opinion Rewards, the player gets Google Play Credits on answering quiz questions and hence use it to buy Free Fire diamonds.

BOOYAH

Garena developers itself launched a booyah app for players to broadcast their gameplay live. The developers keep on adding events through which you can earn free diamonds. These events include watching streams and rewarding the streamers with gifts. You need to download the Booyah app and link your free fire account with it. You can collect Booyah tickets and buy gifts with them. You can reward the streamer with a ticket, and upon spending 500 Booyah tickets, you will be able to earn 10 diamonds for in-game items.

Poll Pay

Many Android users use Poll Pay, GPT (Get Paid To) app. A variety of tasks have to be performed through this app, including player surveys and quizzes. Players can win Garena Free Fire Diamonds through this app.

