Best gaming laptops available in India under Rs 50,000

Gaming laptops comes in a variety of prices and features. But if you're looking for a budget gaming device, this is the list you need to see.

  Updated: July 5, 2019 11:06 AM IST
Acer nitro 5

There was a time when the term gaming automatically made people think of PCs. But those days are long past now and gaming laptops have become more than capable of handling AAA games. Laptops have the special advantage of being portable as well, giving them an edge. Laptops may not be able to handle large cards like PCs and their cooling may not be as efficient. But gaming laptop makers have compensated for those factors by slimming down cards and their cooling solutions. But these gaming laptops and the new technology come with a higher cost than their PC counterparts. Which means that these are slightly costlier.

These laptops come in a whole range of prices, from those that cost over Rs 200,000 to under Rs 50,000. For now we will be dealing with the budget segment, and will look at gaming laptops priced under Rs 50,000.

Asus Ryzen 5 Quad Core F570ZD-DM226T

Compact and lightweight, this Asus laptop is a great piece of inexpensive gaming equipment. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile Processor and a backlit keyboard, this laptop helps you churn out productive hours even when its dark. Featuring a 21.9-mm profile and a weight of about 1.9 kilograms, this laptop looks pretty neat. It packs an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile Processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 4GB of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics to make for powerful performance and gaming-grade visuals. This laptop also features dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi to offer high-speed Internet connectivity.

Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 8th Gen

Featuring an HD anti-glare screen and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 (2G GDDR5) graphics card, this laptop renders clear visuals. The Lenovo Ideapad 330 sports the 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor. The Ideapad 330’s 15.6-inch HD anti-glare screen and has Dolby audio for sound. This laptop also dons a minimalistic look, the Ideapad 330 comes with a special PC ABS Painting Finish that guards your laptop against wear and tear. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD.

Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 Quad Core AN515-42-R6GV

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Processor, 2.0 GHz Turbo boost upto 3.60 GHz. It has 8GB DDR4 RAM upgradeable upto 32GB RAM with AMD Radeon RX 560X 4 GB GDDR5 VRAM Graphics and Storage of 1TB HDD. In terms of the display it has a 15.6-inch Full HD display with IPS technology. In terms of the weight, it is 2.7kg which makes it as heavy as the other laptops in this segment.

Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G

This laptop comes with aluminum housing with Nvidia GeForce MX130 and Intel Core i5-8265U. In terms of RAM it comes with 8GB DDR4 and 1 TB 5400 RPM HDD for storage. The Acer Aspire weighs 1.8kg and has a 15.6′-inch Full HD LED backlit TFT display. The battery on the device is a 4 cells 3220 mAh Li-ion.

Asus X507 Core i5 – 8th Gen

This Asus laptop is one of lightweight options that is available in the budget segment. It weighs 1.68kgs only which is a great deal for its price point. It comes with the newest 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-8250U 8th Gen processor, Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB graphics. In terms of RAM it has 8GB DDR4 and an 1TB 5400rpm hard drive. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a battery that comes with quick charging functionality.

