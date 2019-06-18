Best gaming smartphones to buy in India in June 2019

India has recently seen the launch of exclusive gaming smartphones that come with features dedicated to gaming. These smartphones have top of the line specs and some gaming specific features that help in playing games and gamers. Essentially any smartphone with top of the line specs technically qualifies as a gaming smartphone, but the Ergonomics and gaming specific features go a long way in making a gaming smartphone stand out.

A smartphone that has been made specifically with gamers in mind would essentially come with RGB lighting, and functions that are usually not found in regular smartphones. Such features include, liquid cooling, gaming modes, high refresh rate displays and others. Though some of the gaming phones come with specific features like these, other smartphones don’t. But smartphones with top of the line specs can play any game out there with ease and hence have been added to the list.

Here’s our list of the best gaming smartphones in India:

Nubia Red Magic 3

This is the newest gaming smartphone to hit the Indian shores and is available for Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Its specialty is that is the world’s first smartphone to have a fan for cooling its internals. It has RGB LED strip, should capacitative touchpads and 90Hz display as well. The Nubia Red Magic 3 is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The fan also comes with liquid cooling tech and Red Magic Game Space 2.0 dashboard. The gaming smartphone also offers front-facing speakers with support for DTS:X surround sound. Moreover, Nubia has also included a 5,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 is the other gaming smartphone to launch in India. It is available for Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch full HD+ display with 2160×1080 pixels resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB storage, or 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 256GB storage, depending on the variant you choose. On the software front, the gaming smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Black Shark mode for gaming.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The latest OnePlus 7-series smartphones come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 7 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is available for Rs 37,999. You can buy it from Amazon India. The OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 52,999. The top end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 57,999. There is also OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 27,999. It has a Fnatic mode for gaming and the 90Hz display.

Asus ROG Phone

The Asus ROG Phone for gaming users is available for Rs 69,999. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For the price, you get a beefy 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras and more. It comes with its own gaming mode and accessories that help gamers. It has RGB LEDs and gaming design.

Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Oppo recently launched the Reno and Reno 10X Zoom smartphones with rising cameras, triple rear cameras and more. The standard Reno with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 32,990. You can also get the Reno 10X Zoom model which comes with a periscope-style zoom lens. The 8GB RAM with 256GB model is available for Rs 49,990. You can buy it from Flipkart. It has a gaming mode as well.

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max

The Apple iPhone XS and XS Max come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panels, with Max’s display being the biggest to be ever put in an iPhone. Powering the smartphones is Apple’s latest A12 Bionic SoC, based on the 7nm fabrication process. The Touch ID has been dropped in favor of facial authentication-based Face ID. They also come with up to 512GB of internal storage, with the maxed-out iPhone XS Max having an insane price tag of Rs 144,900. The smartphones offer top of the line performance which is why they are in the list.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+

Both the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are offered in 8GB RAM models. The Galaxy S10 with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 76,900. A slightly affordable 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model is available for Rs 61,900. The Galaxy S10+ base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available for Rs 73,900. The model with 512GB storage is available for Rs 91,900. The top end model with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage will set you back by Rs 117,000.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei launched the P30 Pro with quad-cameras at the back. It also comes with a periscope style 5X zoom lens and 50x digital zoom capabilities. The smartphone is available to buy via Flipkart for Rs 71,900. It does have a specific gaming mode.

Honor 20 Pro

The latest smartphone to join the list is the Honor 20 Pro. The flagship smartphone is available for Rs 39,999, and for that, you get 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. It comes with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ LCD IPS display, a Kirin 980 chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery. For photography, there is a quad-lens setup. This consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It comes with Honor’s own gaming mode.

Features Asus ROG Phone Xiaomi Black Shark 2 nubia Red Magic 3 Price 69999 39999 35999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Zen UI with Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080 pixels 6.65-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP 48MP Front Camera 8MP 10MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 5,000mAh