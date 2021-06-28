The annual Steam Summer Sale is here and is God’s blessing to budget-stricken gamers. You can get some very recently published titles from various genres tagging along massive discounts. Fans of the racing genre also have many titles to shuffle through before the discounts cease on July 8. Hence, if you have waited to try your hands on that shiny Forza Horizon 4, now is the time. Also Read - Steam Summer Sale 2021: Up to 80 percent discount on PUBG, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, and more

However, the Steam Summer Sale has a lot of racing games on offer with tempting prices and you may have a hard time choosing your favourites. Some of these titles are hardcore simulators and require dedicated hardware setups like wheels and racing seats. Since you are shopping with a limited budget, we have handpicked some games that only need a controller or a keyboard, and are great fun over the weekend.

Steam Summer Sale racing games discounts

Forza Horizon 4

If you love cars, you need to get Forza Horizon 4 at all costs. The game is available at Rs 649, which is a bargain by all means given what it offers. Forza Horizon 4 offers a meticulously detailed replica of Britain to roam and race around with some of the most stunning cars mankind has ever seen. This one is a must-have for weekend driving enthusiasts, despite Horizon 5 on the horizon.

F1 2020

If you love racing to the core and want an immersion on the same level as Lewis Hamilton, then F1 2020 is for you. It is selling at Rs 324, which is the lowest it has ever sold at since its launch. The My Team mode is a joy for Formula 1 fanatics while newbies can still experience Michael Schumacher’s 2004 Ferrari whooshing past Monza’s straights with all the aids helping to keep it on track. This is at least a one-time play.

Dirt 5

Dirt 5 is only a few months old yet it is available at a bonkers discounted price of Rs 519. Dirt 5 brings some rally madness with modern day graphics in ray tracing goodness. A must-have game for rally fans and arcade racers.

Road Redemption

At Rs 185, Road Redemption brings back the nostalgia of Road Rash from the 90s in modern-day graphics but same old-school fun. If you loved Road Rash, you cannot moss this deal.

Project Cars 2

At Rs 449, Project Cars 2 brings along professional grade racing experience but without enough leeway to let casual players have fun. The track selection and rally mode are immense fun for driving enthusiasts.

Wreckfest

At Rs 569, Wreckfest is a superb deal if you love demolition derby. You get all the racing thrills multiplied by a million times with the most impressive damage system. Plus, the weird variety of cars will get kids happy ramming other players.

Need for Speed Rivals

At Rs 249, Need for Speed Rivals is a great deal if you love good old-fashioned police chases and battles while driving exotic Italian cars in scenic worlds. Rivals is way better than modern NFS titles like Heat and Payback in terms of ultimate gameplay fun.

Crew 2

At Rs 449, Crew 2 is more akin to Forza Horizon 4 but involves motorcycles and boats alongside cars to explore the vast map of America. The game frequently keeps getting content updates to keep players interested.

Ride 4

At Rs 649, Ride 4 is for motorcycle enthusiasts wanting to race around tracks leaning on the latest Ducatis and Hondas of the world in beautiful weather and stunning graphics.

Moto GP 21

At Rs 769, Moto GP 21 is for hardcore racers who are looking to take entire control over the bike, including how to lean in corners and manage rear tire temperatures.