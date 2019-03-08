comscore
Realme 3 to Redmi Note 7 Pro, 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Don't be concerned if you're constrained by a budget, you can still play PUBG Mobile by choosing one of these phones.

  Published: March 8, 2019 5:42 PM IST
Smartphone games have made progress by leaps and bounds and their popularity has increased by a lot as well. Most significantly so since the launch of PUBG‘s mobile version called PUBG Mobile from makers Tencent Games. The mobile game took the world by storm and India has been one of the biggest factors in its popularity. People have found PUBG Mobile as an effective way to communicate with friends and it has become as much a battle royale game as much a social platform.

The game itself is of a demanding nature, but with the advancements of modern smartphone technology, even budget segment smartphones can effectively run such a graphic intense game without any hitches. We have made a list of five budget segment smartphones that are fully capable of running the game in a smooth manner, if not at its best graphics quality, at least on the higher side. These smartphones are under the price range of Rs 15,000 and make for viable devices to play PUBG Mobile without pinching the pocket.

Realme 3

Oppo’s former sub-brand Realme launched its latest smartphone the Realme 3 in India on March 4. And even though the smartphone is yet to go on sale, we thought it fits the list. The Realme 3’s pricing begins at Rs 8,999 and its specs include a 6.3-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) display with dewdrop notch, 19:9 aspect ratio, a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked at 2.1GHz, a 4,230mAh battery and 32GB storage and 3GB RAM for the base variant.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is the successor to the popular Zenfone Max Pro M1, and was launched in three variants with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 64GB internal storage. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999. Its specs include a 6.26-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and runs near-stock Android 8.1 Oreo with an Android Pie update scheduled.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is definitely an upgrade over the previous generation Redmi Note 6 Pro in terms of specs and quite a big one in terms of design. The smartphone is set to go for its first sale on March 13, but we included it in the list all the same. It comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ LTPS in-cell display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-Core SoC, a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0. It’s base variant comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and it costs Rs 13,999.

Honor 10 Lite

The successor to last year’s Honor 9 Lite, the Honor 10 Lite was launched at a base price of Rs 13,999 in India on January 2019. The smartphone has a 6.21-inch Full-HD+ display, with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC,  Android 9.0 Pie, with EMUI 9 baked on top, 3,400mAh battery. The base variant comes with a configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is part of the newly launched Galaxy M series of smartphones by the South Korean smartphone company. It’s base variant is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. In terms of specs it comes with 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display running at a resolution of 1080x2280pixels, an aspect ratio of 19:9, and is powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset. It has a massive 5,000mAh battery which offers support for fast charging via USB Type-C port.

  Published Date: March 8, 2019 5:42 PM IST

