Best Gaming TVs for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

You should take note, these will require a heavy amount of investment from your side, and will not be cheap to get. (Representational Image: LG)

PlayStation 5 along with the are the best gaming consoles any company has to offer right now. They can push out the highest amount of frames per second and compute data extremely fast, leading to very little game load time. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i to OnePlus 9: 5 upcoming smartphones that have us excited

If you have been lucky enough to get your hands on one, or are planning to get one in the near future. Then you might also be looking for a TV that can handle such a capable gaming console. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price leaked, could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live

Before we start off with our recommendations on which TV you should get for your new gaming behemoth. You should take note, these will require a heavy amount of investment from your side, and will not be cheap to get. The reason behind this is because the new generation consoles are highly capable and to take their advantage fully, a TV should at least be able to output 4K resolution footage at 120fps. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss today

Here is a list of the top TV picks for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X users:

LG 55CXPTA

At Rs 1,46,890, the LG OLED 55CXPTA is one of the best gaming television you can get in India, just like all of the other TVs on this list. And the reason behind it is that, the LG 55CXPTA can run all HDR formats including Vision. Apart from that, it meets the base requirement of outputting 4K resolution video at 120Hz. It also comes with an auto low latency mode to help reduce the input lag.

The TV is powered by the company’s own Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor and it runs the WebOS operating system. As a bonus, it also supports Airplay 2.

Sony Bravia 55X9000H

Sony Bravia is a legacy brand when it comes to TVs. The Bravia Engine with a PS5 can be exploited for gaming at a new level, thus enhancing the gaming experience with sound and video quality. Apart from the usual, 4K resolution and a 120Hz frame rate, it has multiple other gaming features like a low latency mode, variable refresh rate, full-array local dimming and more. Powered by the company’s own X1 4K HDR processor, the TV can handle anything. At Rs 1,04,490, it is a good option, especially if you are looking to get the Sony PlayStation 5.

Samsung Q95T

Samsung Q95T is currently available at Rs 1,66,990 for the 55-inch variant. It sports a QLED resolution and can output 4K resolution video with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR 10 and HDR 10+ formats, but sadly misses on Dolby Vision. The TV comes with wide viewing angles and has AI upscaling. After a rigorous gaming session, you can also relax by streaming shows on popular streaming services on the bezel-less display.

LG Nano 91

LG Nano 91 is currently available at Rs 1,25,818 and might hog all of the attention of most gamers due to its Nanocell technology. These are a very good alternative to LED-based systems, and could just be similar to what LCD displays were to Plasma. It supports two high-speed 4K 120 fps compatible inputs, meaning you can get both the new Xbox and PlayStation without the need to switch the HDMI ports frequently. It is a good option for gamers, as it comes with HDR compatibility, low latency, low image lag, HDMI VRR and ALLM.