5 best new and upcoming features on PUBG Mobile: Companions, Zombie Dogs and more

PUBG Mobile has had a lot of new additions in terms of features and here were will be tabulating the new ones along with upcoming ones which are potentially more interesting than most.

  • Published: June 5, 2019 11:21 AM IST
Image credit: PUBG Corp

The newest update to hit PUBG Mobile is 0.13.0, and it has introduced quite a few new things. The most significant ones are the new team deathmatch, which will be available in both FPP and TPP, and FPP is also getting separate controls. Plus MVPs will be displayed now as well, and Vikendi map will now see footprints. Present zombies like Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop are being removed, and new zombies will be introduced soon. Plus we could be getting new content soon because Tencent Games has teamed up with the upcoming Godzilla: King of Monsters movie. This comes from a tweet that was shared by on the main PUBG Mobile handle announcing the collaboration and it could be unlike the other movie collaborations before. But besides these there are some new features that have been teased and some have been uncovered by leakers and here are the five upcoming features on PUBG Mobile.

Zombie dogs

These are the newest types of zombie that have been added to the game along with jumping zombies that will make lives of players quite difficult. These zombies are faster, can jump, and can even climb over walls to reach the players.

Nitrogen grenades

This has been added in the last update, and is a new feature as well. Nitrogen grenades are ones that induce cold and freeze zombies on their tracks, and slow them down as well which gives players much needed time to escape when facing a hoard of zombies during the second and third night time.

Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs

Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs

Infinity Space

This is a new mode that has been added to the arcade list of modes in the game which is also referred to as the MugenSpace or Infinity. In this mode players will have to survive the one night when zombies will incessantly attack them, and the team survives the night will be the winner.

Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions

These are the new forms of subscriptions services from Tencent Games which will reward the players for joining with UC and other cosmetic items.

Companions

This is a new feature where a player will be able to have a pet follow them around, and this feature can be seen in the game, but is not accessible yet.

  • Published Date: June 5, 2019 11:21 AM IST

