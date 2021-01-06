Even though in 2021 we will most probably not get to see any next-generation consoles launch, it is still going to be a good year for gamers. (Image: Pixabay)

The gaming industry saw a massive influx of gamers during the Covid-19 nationwide lockdowns across the globe. In 2020, you witnessed a number of launhes in terms of consoles and games like the , | Series S, , among others. Even though in 2021 we will most probably not get to see any next-generation consoles launch, it is still going to be a good year for gamers.

During 2021 we will get to see many AAA titles launch for all platforms, including , , and more. Here we will be taking a look at what all top tier games are going to launch during 2021 that we cannot wait for.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is a next-gen game that a lot of gamers have been waiting patiently for. It was originally slated to launch in 2020, however, it got delayed until 2021. The game will see Master Chief get back into his space exploration boots and investigate a damaged Halo ring while at the same time taking on a new enemy. This is the sixth game in the Halo series. Apart from the campaign, we will also get to play in multiplayer mode with our friends. The game will launch later this year for , and Xbox Series X | Series S.

God of War Ragnarok

Ragnarok will be the ninth instalment in the God of War series of games. During this game, we will get an expansion of the Norse realm, which was introduced in the previous instalment. The game will follow Kratos and his son (Atreus), who travelled from the Greek mythological realm to the Norse realm, where Odin rules supreme. They will be stuck inside of the impending Ragnarok, which will mark the end of days for the Norse Gods. Ragnarok was set into motion after the events of the last game.

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 will be set inside of the Caribbean island of Yara (fictional location), with players in control of a soldier trying to topple the regime of “El Presidente” Antón Castillo, a fascist dictator. Just like any other game in the series, it will require for players to utilise makeshift weapons, drive around in vehicles, making allegiances and trying to take over control of areas and freeing them from under the dictator’s control. This time along, players will also be able to hire soldiers via the ‘Fangs for Hire’ (guns for hire) system.

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is a game that people have been waiting for since the company showcased its gameplay footage at the reveal. It is the successor to the popular , and it will take forward the tale of Aloy, who is trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. With this iteration, the developers have added an underwater exploration aspect. The game is a PlayStation exlusive and will only be available for the and the PlayStation 5.

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights incorporates the whole bat family, who is trying to investigate the apparent death of the dark knight. The story will follow Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood fighting with Gotham’s criminals like the Court of Owls, in an open-world Gotham City. The game will be released for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | Series S. Also another point to note, apart from Batman, Commissioner Gordon is also dead.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil is one of the most popular game series in the horror genre. And in 2021 we will get its eighth instalment, Village. The game will continue the story of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Ethan will be back to take us through a new chain of events that go horrible in a mysterious village. It will be made available on Windows, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | Series S.

Gran Turismo 7

The Gran Turismo series is one of the biggest racing franchise for the Sony PlayStation, and in its eighth instalment, we will get a new single-player campaign and a comeback of the GT simulation mode. We will also get to see a number of new traditional racing tracks and vehicles, along with a new multiplayer mode. If you have played earlier instalments then you will also get to see some iconic features from the earlier days. The game will be made available on the Sony Play Station 5 in June.

Hitman 3

With Hitman 3, IO Interactive will finally close the World of Assassination series, which started back in 2016. Once again you will have to employ stealth to your gaming strategy for the game in the shoes of Agent 47. You can also approach the game with a blazing guns strategy, but that would increase the difficulty. The game will be made available for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | Series S, , and .

Hogwarts Legacy

For all of you Harry Potter fans, a new Hogwarts game is going to launch this year for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | Series S. The game will allow you to experience life at Hogwarts, in the late 1800s, as its students. You will be able to explore places like Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade village, all while casting spells, brewing potions and taming magical beasts.