News

Bethesda shutting down its PC launcher: All games, items, more to be shifted to Steam

Gaming

Even after the transfer, to play live service games like Fallout 76, players will still be required to use their existing Bethesda account.

Bethesda PC Launcher

(Image: Bethesda)

Microsoft owned Bethesda has announced that it is going to shut down its Bethesda.net launcher later this year. With the Bethesda.net launcher, the company allowed PC gamers to purchase and play game titles. The transfer process will kick off in April and will go on till May. Also Read - Microsoft’s Bill Gates believes that the world will see another pandemic soon

According to the announcement, starting April Bethesda.net users will have to migrate their games, Wallet and earned items onto Steam. The migration process is currently not finalised and once all of the details have been sorted, Bethesda will provide all of its users with detailed instructions on how to transfer their games and related items to Steam. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in India (February 2022): Check out list here

After the transfer starts all save files will also get transferred, with some exceptions like Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which could require you to manually transfer the files. Process for the same will also be revealed later. Also Read - Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

Many of the games and services still rely on an official Bethesda.net account, allowing players to gain access to game modes, in-game cosmetics, and access to exclusive news and updates. After the transfer starts, players will no longer be able to access games within the Bethesda Launcher. Take note, after the launcher shuts down, players will not lose access to the game library, just the ability to play them.

Any virtual currency balances, Bethesda.net Wallet, and add-ons like DLCs will automatically be transferred.

Even after the transfer, to play live service games like Fallout 76, players will still be required to use their existing Bethesda account. Any of your Bethesda.net friends will also transfer over directly. This means that all of your Rage 2, DOOM Eternal, Fallout 76, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Deathloop, and The Elder Scrolls: Legends friend lists will stay intact even after the transfer.

Elder Scrolls Online will remain unaffected by this change. This development affects only PC gamers, and it does not affect any console gamers.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 2:38 PM IST

