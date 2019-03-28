comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Bethesda's Mobile game Elder Scrolls: Blades is now out on early access
News

Bethesda's Mobile game Elder Scrolls: Blades is now out on early access

Gaming

Elder Scrolls: Baldes does not have a concrete release date yet.

  • Published: March 28, 2019 4:26 PM IST
Elder Scrolls blades early access

Bethesda Softworks’ latest venture is Elder Scrolls: Blades which is the first mobile version of any Elder Scrolls game and was announced back in November 2018. Since then the release of the game was delayed to 2019 and now the game has hit early access on Android and iOS devices. This means that we are now close to the launch of the game, though there is no official release date yet. The early access is available to those that were invited to the first wave.

Though others who want to try out the early access version of the game can do so by looking for The Elder Scrolls: Blades on the store and installing the version which says that it is unreleased and made by Bethesda Softworks LLC. Players will need to sign up or sign in using their Bethesda ID and then be able to play a very short version of a teaser of sorts which will give a hint to the storyline. Players will need to sign up for the early access on the Bethesda website. Once the initial description is over, players will be able to kill what seems to be a regular enemy and then the game concludes asking them to log in and be notified of when it is being released.

Call of Duty: Mobile set to release in India in November

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile set to release in India in November

Besides this the in-game purchases have been made live which shows that the in-app purchases will go up to $99.99 making it one of the costlier smartphones games we would see. There will be options to buy secondary currencies and loot boxes. But it can be changed before the final release of the game.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2019 4:26 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Bethesda's Mobile game Elder Scrolls: Blades is now out on early access
Gaming
Bethesda's Mobile game Elder Scrolls: Blades is now out on early access
Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant

News

Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant

YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch

News

YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch

Oppo A1K gets NBTC certification; launch might be imminent

News

Oppo A1K gets NBTC certification; launch might be imminent

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched

News

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant

YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch

Oppo A1K gets NBTC certification; launch might be imminent

Microsoft bans April Fools' Day pranks at work

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bethesda's Mobile game Elder Scrolls: Blades is now out on early access

Gaming

Bethesda's Mobile game Elder Scrolls: Blades is now out on early access
Fallout 76 misses the fireworks for new year with glitched nukes

Gaming

Fallout 76 misses the fireworks for new year with glitched nukes
Director of Bethesda game studios Todd Howard thinks that VR will turn good

Gaming

Director of Bethesda game studios Todd Howard thinks that VR will turn good
Fallout 76 will not have cross-platform multiplayer capabilities and Sony is responsible for it

Gaming

Fallout 76 will not have cross-platform multiplayer capabilities and Sony is responsible for it
E3 2018: Everything Bethesda announced at its press conference

Gaming

E3 2018: Everything Bethesda announced at its press conference

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp को अपने फिंगरप्रिंट से करें अनलॉक, ऐसे कर पाएंगे एक्टिवेट

IPL 2019 Live Streaming : RCB और MI की टीम होंगी आमने-सामने, स्मार्टफोन पर ऑनलाइन ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

Fitbit ने भारत में लॉन्च किए तीन नए वियरेबल डिवाइस- Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire HR और Fitbit Inspire

ये हैं बंदूक वाले 5 बेस्ट मोबाइल गेम, फ्री में कर सकते हैं डाउनलोड

भारत में 3 बैक कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगी Tecno!

News

Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant
News
Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant
YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch

News

YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch
Oppo A1K gets NBTC certification; launch might be imminent

News

Oppo A1K gets NBTC certification; launch might be imminent
Microsoft bans April Fools' Day pranks at work

News

Microsoft bans April Fools' Day pranks at work
Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched

News

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched