Beware! UP teens playing PUBG on railway track run over by train, killed

SHO of Jamuna Paar Police Station said that both Kapi and Rahul had “gone out for a walk in the morning… but they then got engaged in playing the game on their mobile.”

PUBG mobile game is as addictive as it can get. In the latest incident, as reported by PTI (Press Trust of India), PUBG consumed life of two teens from Uttar Pradesh. Two teens were 18-year old Kapil and 16-year old Rahul. Both students of class 10. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.7 update Royale Pass introduces new modes, weapons and more

As per the report, teens from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh were run over by a train in the Laxmi Nagar area. Both were reportedly busy planning PUBG and didn’t notice the train coming, police said on Sunday. Also Read - The wait is over! PUBG Mobile developer expected to release BGMI Lite next month: Check details

What actually happened

SHO of Jamuna Paar Police Station said that both Kapi and Rahul had “gone out for a walk in the morning… but they then got engaged in playing the game on their mobile.” Also Read - PUBG New State gameplay is going to be better, Krafton promises to fix bugs: Get full details

The report further stated that both the mobile phones were found at the accident spot between Mathura Cantonment and Raya Station. One phone was completely damaged, while the other phone had the PUBG game running on it.

The police didn’t clarify whether the teens were running Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile or the newly released PUBG New State. Both these battle royale games are available for download on the Google Play store and the Apple App store for free.

PUBG Mobile is addictive

This isn’t the first time an incident like this has been reported. PUBG Mobile is believed to be one of the most addictive battle royale games available, currently banned in India. The mobile game was banned in India in September 2021 over privacy and security concerns under Section 69A of the IT Act.

At the time of banning the game last year, the government also said that the mobile game is addicting and harming the mental health of teens in the country.

In the past, several incidents revealed that teens spend thousands of rupees on in-game rewards such as weapons, guns, skins, and more to level up in the game. Parents have been complaining about games like PUBG affecting teens’ productivity at studies.

  Published Date: November 22, 2021 3:05 PM IST

