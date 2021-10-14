BGMI 1.6.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian avatar of the popular BR title PUBG Mobile is getting a new update this month. Krafton has shared the release date yet, however, the developer has provided a preview of the BGMI October update in its official social media handle. Also Read - Snapchat suffered a massive outage globally last night

Following the new update, players will witness the return of several modes including Runic Power, Zombie mode, Payload 2.0, etc. While a few will be put in the classic section, the others will be available in the arcade section. Here are the details on BGMI 1.6.5 update release date, patch notes, new modes.

BGMI 1.6.5 October update: Expected release date, file size

BGMI 1.6.5 October update: Expected release date, file size

BGMI 1.6.5 October update is expected to hit the servers this week. Krafton shared insight on the update on its official BGMI Instagram page. The developer has confirmed the latest update to arrive this October with a bunch of gaming modes, however, there are no details shared on new weapons and other in-game items. The file size for the update is speculated to be between 400-700MB.

“The 1.6.5 Update is coming this October! Here’s a preview for the update, don’t miss out on all the fun and action!” Krafton mentioned in its social media handle.

BGMI October update: Features, modes

The highlight of the new BGMI update would be Runic Power mode in the classic section. Players can choose one of the runes- Wind, Flame, and the Ice in the spawn island, collect runic crystals to perform the special abilities. The Wind rune has two powers- Wind Shelter and Wind Boost. Meanwhile, Flame rune offers Magma Wheel and Scorching Ammo power. As for the Ice Rune, players will get Ice Wall and Freezing Ammo power.

While many older maps and modes (Metro Royale and Vikendi) are already available in the game, Infection mode is sure to bring excitement among players. The Virus Infection mode has three rounds where players will have to defend themselves against the zombies with unusual powers. Survive till Dawn is another one with zombies filled in it where players need to survive a night in-game and gain special rewards by beating the big monsters.

Payload 2.0 is making a comeback as well and is tipped to be available by the end of this month. The mode offers futuristic weapons, armed vehicles, armored helicopters, secret rooms with loot crates, a UAV control terminal, and many other interesting features. The Infection and Payload 2.0 mode will be available in the arcade section.