BGMI 1.6 update full patch notes released: When can we download the new update?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.6 update is expected to release today, September 16. The upcoming BGMI update will come packed with a host of new features and tweaks, which are expected to enhance the overall user experience. The game developer Krafton has officially release the patch notes preview for Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6 update.

The BGMI 1.6 update patch note reveals new features and chances including Flora Menace Mode, Mission Ignition mode, Fatal Contamination event, VS AI mode, Flight Route, Vehicle – Balancing, Arena Mode, Training Grounds/Cheer Park, Season C1S2, Transparent UI and other settings, among others.

BGMI 1.6 update complete patch note

Flora Menace

BGMI 1.6 update will bring Flora Menace mode, which will be available on Livik map on September 22, Erangel on September 17, and Sanok on September 18. Some of the key elements of this game mode include Rejuvenation Barrier, Dynahex Supply, and Cell Matrix. Additionally, some features from Mission Ignition mode will also be available in the soon to be released game mode.

Fatal Contamination event

The patch note revealed that in the popular Erangel map, players will be able to find Yarilo Specimen, Faulty Chip, and Vine. Players will then be able to sell for Research Supply Tokens.

VS AI mode

The update will bring VS AI game mode, which will allow players to join the Livik map and take on AI-controlled opponents to win the Chicken Dinner. The mode also allows players to team up with friends and play squad matches.

Flight Route

BGMI 1.6 update will also add Flight Route to Battlegrounds Mobile India game. With this feature coming in, the route of the flight can be accessed anytime during the game session.

Arena mode

The patch noted reveals that the update will add the P1911, FAMAS and Mk12 to the Arena Mode configuration.

Season C1S2

The patch note mentions the tier protection priority as — Rating Protection Event, Return per protection, Challenge points, Rating Protection Card, and Default Tier Protection.

It is further said that the tier growth graph and comparison feature will be added to the career data tab. The update will also add rewards and achievements, and improve the overall UI, artwork and systems.

Mode comeback

The update will bring Metro Royale and Titans: Last Stand game mode will be reintroduced only for select days.

UI and setting changes

The update will bring a lot of changes in the Settings menu as well. It will also add Transparent UI mode, using which players make the available buttons transparent during a match.

The patch note reveals some aspects of vehicles have been balanced and the durability of UAZ and Minibus has been increased than before.

Additionally, users will receive 2x Classic Crate Coupons once they successfully download the latest BGMI 1.6 update. Players also get the chance to receive the Cell Matrix lobby background item for 60 days by just watching the new update theme video.