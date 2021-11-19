Krafton Inc has rolled out a new update for its popular Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game in India. The latest BGMI 1.7.0 update brings in the new Mirror World mode, special features, and all-new gameplay mechanics. The update is currently live and can be downloaded via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Also Read - The wait is over! PUBG Mobile developer expected to release BGMI Lite next month: Check details

BGMI X Arcane: Mirror World

The new Mirror World theme comes to the game under BGMI’s partnership with League of Legends and Arcane. The Mirror World mode is now available inside of Erangel, Livik and Sanhok. Players can enter the mode using the Wind Wall on the ground. Also Read - PUBG New State gameplay is going to be better, Krafton promises to fix bugs: Get full details

While entering the new mode, players will be transformed into one of the four legends – Jinx, Vi, Jayce and Caitlyn.

Players can kill a monster on the Mirror Island with the Arcane character’s weapons and skills. On defeating the monster, players will be rewarded with Hextech Crystals, which can be exchanged with various battle items.

Once the character dies, or the playtime on the Mirror Island ends, players will return to the normal battlegrounds.

New Features

The update brings in a number of new features that will roll out later in the month. The most awaited is the piggyback feature, which will allow players to pick up a downed teammate or enemy. This will help players carry the downed player to a safe place and revive them. But take note, the carrying speed will be slow, you will not be able to use items or weapons during carrying and the downed player will continue to lose health.

The new grenade indicator will allow players to judge the exact location of the grenade. The update has also adjusted the weapon balance for SLR, SKS, mini14, VSS, and DP28 guns.

The company has also announced that it will soon be bringing back fan favourite modes including the Vikendi map, Metro Royale, Survive Til Dawn and more.

New events and collaborations

BGMI 1.7.0 update brings in a number of events, starting with Mirror World events, where players can get Arcane character skins, Arcane emotes, and items.

Another event that we are excited about is the “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” which is in partnership with Liverpool FC. During the event, players will be able to win various rewards including the Liverpool FC parachute, the Liverpool FC backpack, and the Liverpool FC jersey.

During the Recall event, players will get Recall tokens for playing with eight friends. These tokens can be exchanged for rewards like SCAR-L Malachite.

BGMI Royale Pass

With the 1.7.0 update, Krafton is rolling out BGMI Royale Pass Month 5. The Pass is priced starting at 360 UC, and is currently available inside of the game. Players will be able to get the Katarina Leader or the Black Circus outfits during the season. Apart from these skins, Kar98 and MK47 skins are also making a comeback.