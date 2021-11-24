BGMI players can now claim Mirror World Lobby Theme as Krafton releases hotfix for 1.7 update

Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton recently released a 1.7 update that brought special features, and new gameplay mechanics to the game. The update also included the new League of Legends-inspired mode to Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps. Also Read - BGMI 1.7.0 update kicks off Mirror World event, brings in special features, new gameplay mechanics

While the update added a few rewards, several players reported that they weren't unable to claim the Mirror World lobby theme. However, Krafton has acknowledged the issue and has released a hotfix to help gamers grab the lobby theme. The developer via its blog post announced that players will be able to claim the Mirror World Lobby theme from November 23 till December 22.

"As we informed you previously about the issue where some players couldn't claim the Mirror World Lobby Theme, we would like to provide you the Lobby Theme [..] Mirror World Lobby Theme Provision During: Nov 23, 05:30 AM ~ Dec 22, 05:29 AM," Krafton mentioned in the official BGMI blog post.

The developer cites that the temporarily available theme can be claimed via Recommended Event Center and one can only claim it after updating the game to the latest version.

To recall, Krafton announced a few special events, one of them including League of Legends and Arcane’s Mirror World mode. The mode was made available in the popular Erangel, and Sanhok maps. To access the Mirror World mode, one needs to enable the Mode checkbox. Once enabled, players get the chance to play as one of the four characters of League of Legends and Arcane- Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi. On killing a monster one can get Hextech Crystals as a reward.

However, if a player dies or playtime on the new mode gets over, they return to the regular battlegrounds. There are several Mirror World events announced too where one can win Arcane-themed characters, emotes, etc. Players will witness these events till the holiday season. Besides this, the update has sequentially brought back the Vikendi map, Metro Royale, and Survive Til Dawn mode.

Furthermore, a host of events are on the way including the You’ll Never Walk Alone event for which Krafton has partnered with Liverpool FC. One can participate in the event and stand a chance to win a Liverpool FC-branded parachute, backpack, and the Liverpool jersey. As with the previous updates, it brings Royale Pass which is based on Mirror Realm theme. As for the RP perks, players can get Kar98 and MK47 skin, Katarina Leader, and Black Circus outfit.