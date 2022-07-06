Bgmi Anniversary Special Event How To Get Your Hands On New Circus M249 Skin

BGMI Anniversary celebrations have begun. The battle royale game is offering a new Special Login event. Under this event players will have a chance to earn a permanent reward which includes a Circus M249 Skin. Also Read - As BGMI completes one year in India, players get ready for big 2.1 update

BGMI completed one year on July 2. It has promised a host of new events and even a feature packed update 2.1. Krafton has introduced an Anniversary Special Login event offering new rewards and features.

The new event will run from July 4th to July 14th. Players will need to login over the next seven days to get their hands on the anniversary-themed backdrop on Day 1, and the Circus M249 Skin on Day 7.

How to earn the Circus M249 skin

From Day 1 onwards, users can select ‘Equip Now’ to collect the special anniversary lobby

From Day 2 to 6, users can collect Golden Share packs, which will automatically be brought onto Spawn Island in Classic Mode to give rewards to both you, and other players

On Day 7, users can login to collect a permanent Circus M249 Skin

Upcoming BGMI 2.1 Update

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be introducing the BGMI 2.1 version soon. This will be the fourth major update of the year for the game. Krafton is expected to release the update on July 15.

The new update is expected to bring Ancient Temple Mode 2.0, new Firearms, Mini Maps changes, secret Cave in Livik, remodeled Cheer Park with a new Gaming Center and Shopping Center, a new Shotgun attachment- quick loader, throwable blue zone grenade, tactical backpack, revamped control buttons and UI, new health utilities, and major bug fix. Stay tuned to BGR.in for all things BGMI and gaming.

BGMI 100 million Registrations

Krafton Inc. recently announced a new milestone for its Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game. The Battle Royale game has surpassed 100 million registered users. The creators claim that the battle royale title is the most popular game in the country right now. BGMI will be completing its first year since launch. In the past year, BGMI has offered a lot of new updates making some big changes to the game.