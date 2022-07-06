comscore BGMI Anniversary Special Event: How to get your hands on new Circus M249 skin
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Bgmi Anniversary Special Event How To Get Your Hands On New Circus M249 Skin
News

BGMI Anniversary Rewards: How to get your hands on new Circus M249 skin

Gaming

BGMI players will need to login over the next seven days to get their hands on the anniversary themed backdrop on Day 1, and the Circus M249 Skin on Day 7

BGMI Event

BGMI Event is live

BGMI Anniversary celebrations have begun. The battle royale game is offering a new Special Login event. Under this event players will have a chance to earn a permanent reward which includes a Circus M249 Skin. Also Read - As BGMI completes one year in India, players get ready for big 2.1 update

BGMI completed one year on July 2. It has promised a host of new events and even a feature packed update 2.1. Krafton has introduced an Anniversary Special Login event offering new rewards and features.

The new event will run from July 4th to July 14th. Players will need to login over the next seven days to get their hands on the anniversary-themed backdrop on Day 1, and the Circus M249 Skin on Day 7.

How to earn the Circus M249 skin

From Day 1 onwards, users can select ‘Equip Now’ to collect the special anniversary lobby

From Day 2 to 6, users can collect Golden Share packs, which will automatically be brought onto Spawn Island in Classic Mode to give rewards to both you, and other players

On Day 7, users can login to collect a permanent Circus M249 Skin

Upcoming BGMI 2.1 Update

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be introducing the BGMI 2.1 version soon. This will be the fourth major update of the year for the game. Krafton is expected to release the update on July 15.

The new update is expected to bring Ancient Temple Mode 2.0, new Firearms, Mini Maps changes, secret Cave in Livik, remodeled Cheer Park with a new Gaming Center and Shopping Center, a new Shotgun attachment- quick loader, throwable blue zone grenade, tactical backpack, revamped control buttons and UI, new health utilities, and major bug fix. Stay tuned to BGR.in for all things BGMI and gaming.

BGMI 100 million Registrations

Krafton Inc. recently announced a new milestone for its Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game. The Battle Royale game has surpassed 100 million registered users. The creators claim that the battle royale title is the most popular game in the country right now. BGMI will be completing its first year since launch. In the past year, BGMI has offered a lot of new updates making some big changes to the game.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 1:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 6, 2022 1:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Delhi govt asks cab aggregators, food delivery services to switch to EVs by 2030
automobile
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators, food delivery services to switch to EVs by 2030
iQOO 10, 10 Pro to launch on July 19 with 200W fast charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC

Mobiles

iQOO 10, 10 Pro to launch on July 19 with 200W fast charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC

Redmi K50i India launch date leaked, here is everything to know

Mobiles

Redmi K50i India launch date leaked, here is everything to know

Netflix's Stranger Things 4 surpasses 1 billion hours watched

Entertainment

Netflix's Stranger Things 4 surpasses 1 billion hours watched

Airtel launches new recharge plans in India starting at Rs 109

Telecom

Airtel launches new recharge plans in India starting at Rs 109

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BGMI Anniversary Rewards: How to get your hands on new Circus M249 skin

Delhi govt asks cab aggregators, food delivery services to switch to EVs by 2030

iQOO 10, 10 Pro to launch on July 19 with 200W fast charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC

Redmi K50i India launch date leaked, here is everything to know

Netflix's Stranger Things 4 surpasses 1 billion hours watched

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not