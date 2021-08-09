BGMI awarding select players with special gifts: Find out if you are eligible

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is giving users who faced issues with purchasing the Daily Special Bundle between July 13 and July 16 a reward. The rewards are being awarded via in-game mail. The rewards have been categorised under “Those who purchased less than 5 times” and “Those who purchased more than 5 times.” Also Read - BGMI iOS release officially confirmed by Krafton, imminent launch likely

Reward details

For the players in the category “Those who purchased less than 5 times,” they will get three items per purchase, these would include 8 UC, one Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and five Silver. So for example you made three purchases you will get a total of 24 UC, three Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 15 total Silver. Also Read - BGMI Lite FAQ: When will it launch, fake APK links, and everything else we know

Players who made more than five purchases will get all of the rewards which the first category would get along with a Fortune Pack. However, in this, the number of rewards will not directly correspond with the number of purchases. Players will instead get one less set of rewards depending on the number of purchases made. For example, you made 10 purchases during the period, you will get nine sets of rewards. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways

Krafton in a statement on its official website stated, “We apologize once again for the inconvenience you have experienced, and we will strive to provide you with a more pleasant gaming environment.”

All of the problems like this one started after Krafton released the first major update for BGMI. The company claims it is constantly working to fix all of these bugs and will ensure that users have a good gaming experience going forward.

In other news, Krafton recently announced its 50 million downloads rewards event, in the anticipation of reaching 50 million downloads in the country. During this event, players will be rewarded at the 48 million, 49 million and 50 million milestones. Reaching 48 million downloads, players will get three pieces of Supply Coupon Crate Scrap, at 49 million they will get three pieces of Classic Coupon Crate Scrap and on reaching 50 million downloads they would get the Galaxy Messenger Set outfit as a permanent reward.